What's new!!!
New character Barbarian can be Unlocked in the Eternal Survival Wave 40.
Now you can make your build with one basic skill and 5 other skills.
Whirl Wind is the barbarian Basic Skill.
Fixed some bugs in the player data and abilities
Now we have an Update panel to show you whats is new in each update.
Two new offensive passive skills type, the piercing and the quantity.
New Ability Freezing Ray.
YEAH we have a lot of new things, and in the next week we will have more!
