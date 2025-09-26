 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20144037 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's new!!!

  • New character Barbarian can be Unlocked in the Eternal Survival Wave 40.

  • Now you can make your build with one basic skill and 5 other skills.

  • Whirl Wind is the barbarian Basic Skill.

  • Fixed some bugs in the player data and abilities

  • Now we have an Update panel to show you whats is new in each update.

  • Two new offensive passive skills type, the piercing and the quantity.

  • New Ability Freezing Ray.

    YEAH we have a lot of new things, and in the next week we will have more!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link