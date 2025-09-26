 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20143991 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have released patch v0.14.4 to fix a few higher-priority and misc. bugs introduced in the v0.14.2 version of the game. As always, thank you to everyone who reported bugs and provided feedback to us!

🐛 Bug Report Form

📝 General Feedback Form

💥 Silent Crash Report Form

Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!

[Bug Fixes]

🎮 Gameplay

  • 🌼Bugs spawning under rocks in the Mines has been restored.

🎨 Art & Visuals

  • 🌼Corrected visual issues on various item icons.

  • Small animals no longer flip backwards when exiting the coop.

🔊 Sound

  • Green Rockclods now make the appropriate “taking damage” SFX when hit with a sword in mid-air.

❌ Crash Fixes

  • 🌼Animals trying to pathfind no longer crashes the game.

  • 🌼Taking Caldarus on a Beach Date in Summer no longer crashes the game.

  • 🌼Viewing Caldarus’ Beach Date Photocard no longer crashes the game.

