We have released patch v0.14.4 to fix a few higher-priority and misc. bugs introduced in the v0.14.2 version of the game. As always, thank you to everyone who reported bugs and provided feedback to us!
Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!
[Bug Fixes]
🎮 Gameplay
🌼Bugs spawning under rocks in the Mines has been restored.
🎨 Art & Visuals
🌼Corrected visual issues on various item icons.
Small animals no longer flip backwards when exiting the coop.
🔊 Sound
Green Rockclods now make the appropriate “taking damage” SFX when hit with a sword in mid-air.
❌ Crash Fixes
🌼Animals trying to pathfind no longer crashes the game.
🌼Taking Caldarus on a Beach Date in Summer no longer crashes the game.
🌼Viewing Caldarus’ Beach Date Photocard no longer crashes the game.
Changed files in this update