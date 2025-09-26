 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20143960
Update notes via Steam Community
Added anomalies No.38 to No.42.

Added 3 new Score Attack modes.

Changed the concept of anomaly No.1.

Made it possible to point out anomalies in No.9 and No.24.

Allowed winning by Furiten in anomaly No.11.

Added a route in anomaly No.15 that can be cleared even with inefficient tile usage.

Made anomaly No.21 occur without the need for a concealed Kan.

Changed the anomaly selection method.

Experimentally implemented achievements.

Other changes include updated wording, display of “How to Play,” and showing the cause of failure.

