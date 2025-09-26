Added anomalies No.38 to No.42.
Added 3 new Score Attack modes.
Changed the concept of anomaly No.1.
Made it possible to point out anomalies in No.9 and No.24.
Allowed winning by Furiten in anomaly No.11.
Added a route in anomaly No.15 that can be cleared even with inefficient tile usage.
Made anomaly No.21 occur without the need for a concealed Kan.
Changed the anomaly selection method.
Experimentally implemented achievements.
Other changes include updated wording, display of “How to Play,” and showing the cause of failure.
1st Anniversary Ver1.25 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
