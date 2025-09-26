Added anomalies No.38 to No.42.



Added 3 new Score Attack modes.



Changed the concept of anomaly No.1.



Made it possible to point out anomalies in No.9 and No.24.



Allowed winning by Furiten in anomaly No.11.



Added a route in anomaly No.15 that can be cleared even with inefficient tile usage.



Made anomaly No.21 occur without the need for a concealed Kan.



Changed the anomaly selection method.



Experimentally implemented achievements.



Other changes include updated wording, display of “How to Play,” and showing the cause of failure.