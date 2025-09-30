We are realising a new major update for Battlesector. This is going to be the first of two updates that bring new features, a new game mode, a new free unit and great news regarding future releases. Today's major update will focus on the latest Crusade mode, released last Skulls.

As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.

Changes since 1.5.297

General

Updates to the Crusade Campaign (see below for more info)

Added new Skirmish map - Munitorum Fight over an Imperial Munitorum amongst the cranes, crates and cartways

All Tech Trees for all factions are now more spread out and list every unit and upgrade Some have also been reworked to be less linear, giving the player more choice in their upgrades

Updated Army Generator for AI in Skirmish, Planetary Supremacy and Crusade Aiming to have the enemy armies be more “army like”, with a larger spread of units You should see less instances of “mini officer corps” and more appropriate spreads between HQ’s, Elites and Battleline troops

Improved the Music Manager to select from a larger variety of the in-game music tracks

Added 50 and 75 as target scores for Skirmish and MP

Added 3 new default loading screens

Crusade

PLEASE NOTE: Save Games are not compatible from previous versions. Too many updates have been made to retain compatibility. There is a legacy branch available on some platforms which can be switched to should you wish to play older saves.

Planets now branch, giving multiple routes across them and with multiple potential boss encounters A Crusade is still across 3 planets, but they are now 7 tiles wide (rather than 5-4-3 previously)

Planets now have a choice of multiple start points

Added Exchange Events to some tiles, where players can exchange Requisition or Tech Tokens for new units, XP or other bonuses

Planets can now have Planet Modifiers, which affect all battles on that planet

Most battles no longer drop bonus units, players must use their requisitions to buy reinforcements

Units no longer gain XP from momentum gained directly from Status Effects (e.g. Ordered, Embrace The Blood)

Added a “Target Unit Level” system for planets which will help balancing between factions/units that are better/worse at gaining XP

Increased turn limit for most Crusade battles to 10 turns (was 8)

Reduced target score for Crusade battles to 75 (was 80)

Balance

Unified splash damage from all Volatile unit abilities, no matter the faction

Necrons

Updated Reanimation Protocol Models reanimate with 100% chance (was 40%) and reanimate with 10% HP (was 50%) Reanimation will not occur if the entire unit is destroyed Units gain a small momentum boost when a model reanimates As before, an individual model can only reanimate once (so if you kill it and it comes back in turn 1, it won’t ever reanimate again). This is consistent with previous, but much more notable now

Added Reanimation Protocol to Tomb Blades

Reduced Momentum bonus from Protocol of Unending Will to 50% (was 100%)





Sisters of Battle

Zephyrim Reduced base Evasion to 5 (was 15), to match Seraphim Power Sword Base Accuracy to 95 (was 100) Damage to 30 (was 35)

Dominions Increased cost to 85 (was 75) Storm Bolter Increased AP to 2 (was 1) Meltagun Reduced cost to 10 (was 20)

Celestians Increased cost to 80 (was 75)

Castigator Increased cost to 220 (was 215) Reduced Battle Cannon upgrade cost to 0 (was 10)

Rhino Storm Bolter Increased AP to 2 (was 1)

Exorcist Missile Launcher Increased Min Range to 3 (was 2) Reduced Accuracy to 75 (was 80) Reduced AP to 5 (was 6) Increased Splash damage to 60% (was 50%) Devastating Refrain Increased cooldown to 3 turns (was 2) Added charge time of 2 turns (was 0)



Blood Angels

Furioso Dreadnought Reduced cost to 155 (was 165) Frag Cannon Reduced action point cost to 0 (was 1) Changed Ammunition to 3 (was 2 at normal, 4 at empowered) Storm Bolter Increased AP to 2 (was 1) Reduced Accuracy Falloff to 5 (was 10) Furioso Fist Increased Splash Damage to 70% (was 50%)

Librarian Dreadnought Reduced cost to 230 (was 240) Storm Bolter Increased AP to 2 (was 1) Reduced Accuracy Falloff to 5 (was 10) Quickening Reduced Action Point cost to 0 (was 1) Increased Charge time to 2 (was 0) Reduced MP bonus to 2/3 (was 3/3) Reduced Evasion bonus to 5/20 (was 10/25) Removed Action Point bonus from Empowered version Shield of Sanguinius Increased status effect duration to 2 turns from 1 turn

Baal Predator Storm Bolter Increased AP to 2 (was 1)

Inceptors Cost increased to 110 (was 100) Assault Bolter Increased Damage to 4 (was 3) Plasma Exterminator Cost reduced to 10 (was 40)

Invictor Warsuit Invictor Fist Increased Splash Damage to 70% (was 60%)



Astra Militarum

Basilisk Barrage Ability Increased Cooldown to 3 turns (was 2)

Valkyrie Units disembarking from a Valkyrie gain the Disembarked status effect giving -5% ranged accuracy for one turn



Daemons of Khorne

Bloodletters Murderous Tide Corrected Murderous Tide to give +10 Crit Chance, was giving x0.1



Bug Fixes

Crusade Mode

Fixes for:

Boss units getting massive HP buffs

Average Accuracy on the Campaign Complete screen was always showing 1%

Seize and Control objective should now always be central

General

Fixes for:

Orbital Ion Strike & Typhoon Missile Strike were not dealing splash damage correctly

Castigator and Zephyrim health bars were very hard to see