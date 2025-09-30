 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20143953 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are realising a new major update for Battlesector. This is going to be the first of two updates that bring new features, a new game mode, a new free unit and great news regarding future releases. Today's major update will focus on the latest Crusade mode, released last Skulls.

As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.

Changes since 1.5.297

General

  • Updates to the Crusade Campaign (see below for more info)

  • Added new Skirmish map - Munitorum

    • Fight over an Imperial Munitorum amongst the cranes, crates and cartways

  • All Tech Trees for all factions are now more spread out and list every unit and upgrade

    • Some have also been reworked to be less linear, giving the player more choice in their upgrades

  • Updated Army Generator for AI in Skirmish, Planetary Supremacy and Crusade

    • Aiming to have the enemy armies be more “army like”, with a larger spread of units

    • You should see less instances of “mini officer corps” and more appropriate spreads between HQ’s, Elites and Battleline troops

  • Improved the Music Manager to select from a larger variety of the in-game music tracks

  • Added 50 and 75 as target scores for Skirmish and MP

  • Added 3 new default loading screens

Crusade

  • PLEASE NOTE: Save Games are not compatible from previous versions. Too many updates have been made to retain compatibility. There is a legacy branch available on some platforms which can be switched to should you wish to play older saves.

  • Planets now branch, giving multiple routes across them and with multiple potential boss encounters

    • A Crusade is still across 3 planets, but they are now 7 tiles wide (rather than 5-4-3 previously)

  • Planets now have a choice of multiple start points

  • Added Exchange Events to some tiles, where players can exchange Requisition or Tech Tokens for new units, XP or other bonuses

  • Planets can now have Planet Modifiers, which affect all battles on that planet

  • Most battles no longer drop bonus units, players must use their requisitions to buy reinforcements

  • Units no longer gain XP from momentum gained directly from Status Effects (e.g. Ordered, Embrace The Blood)

  • Added a “Target Unit Level” system for planets which will help balancing between factions/units that are better/worse at gaining XP

  • Increased turn limit for most Crusade battles to 10 turns (was 8)

  • Reduced target score for Crusade battles to 75 (was 80)

Balance

  • Unified splash damage from all Volatile unit abilities, no matter the faction

Necrons

  • Updated Reanimation Protocol

    • Models reanimate with 100% chance (was 40%) and reanimate with 10% HP (was 50%)

    • Reanimation will not occur if the entire unit is destroyed

    • Units gain a small momentum boost when a model reanimates

    • As before, an individual model can only reanimate once (so if you kill it and it comes back in turn 1, it won’t ever reanimate again). This is consistent with previous, but much more notable now

  • Added Reanimation Protocol to Tomb Blades

  • Reduced Momentum bonus from Protocol of Unending Will to 50% (was 100%)


Sisters of Battle

  • Zephyrim

    • Reduced base Evasion to 5 (was 15), to match Seraphim

    • Power Sword

      • Base Accuracy to 95 (was 100)

      • Damage to 30 (was 35)

  • Dominions

    • Increased cost to 85 (was 75)

    • Storm Bolter

      • Increased AP to 2 (was 1)

    • Meltagun

      • Reduced cost to 10 (was 20)

  • Celestians

    • Increased cost to 80 (was 75)

  • Castigator

    • Increased cost to 220 (was 215)

    • Reduced Battle Cannon upgrade cost to 0 (was 10)

  • Rhino

    • Storm Bolter

      • Increased AP to 2 (was 1)

  • Exorcist

    • Missile Launcher

      • Increased Min Range to 3 (was 2)

      • Reduced Accuracy to 75 (was 80)

      • Reduced AP to 5 (was 6)

      • Increased Splash damage to 60% (was 50%)

    • Devastating Refrain

      • Increased cooldown to 3 turns (was 2)

      • Added charge time of 2 turns (was 0)

Blood Angels

  • Furioso Dreadnought

    • Reduced cost to 155 (was 165)

    • Frag Cannon

      • Reduced action point cost to 0 (was 1)

      • Changed Ammunition to 3 (was 2 at normal, 4 at empowered)

    • Storm Bolter

      • Increased AP to 2 (was 1)

      • Reduced Accuracy Falloff to 5 (was 10)

    • Furioso Fist

      • Increased Splash Damage to 70% (was 50%)

  • Librarian Dreadnought

    • Reduced cost to 230 (was 240)

    • Storm Bolter

      • Increased AP to 2 (was 1)

      • Reduced Accuracy Falloff to 5 (was 10)

    • Quickening

      • Reduced Action Point cost to 0 (was 1)

      • Increased Charge time to 2 (was 0)

      • Reduced MP bonus to 2/3 (was 3/3)

      • Reduced Evasion bonus to 5/20 (was 10/25)

      • Removed Action Point bonus from Empowered version

    • Shield of Sanguinius

      • Increased status effect duration to 2 turns from 1 turn

  • Baal Predator

    • Storm Bolter

      • Increased AP to 2 (was 1)

  • Inceptors

    • Cost increased to 110 (was 100)

    • Assault Bolter

      • Increased Damage to 4 (was 3)

    • Plasma Exterminator

      • Cost reduced to 10 (was 40)

  • Invictor Warsuit

    • Invictor Fist

      • Increased Splash Damage to 70% (was 60%)

Astra Militarum

  • Basilisk

    • Barrage Ability

      • Increased Cooldown to 3 turns (was 2)

  • Valkyrie

    • Units disembarking from a Valkyrie gain the Disembarked status effect giving -5% ranged accuracy for one turn

Daemons of Khorne

  • Bloodletters

    • Murderous Tide

      • Corrected Murderous Tide to give +10 Crit Chance, was giving x0.1

Bug Fixes

Crusade Mode

Fixes for:

  • Boss units getting massive HP buffs

  • Average Accuracy on the Campaign Complete screen was always showing 1%

  • Seize and Control objective should now always be central

General

Fixes for:

  • Orbital Ion Strike & Typhoon Missile Strike were not dealing splash damage correctly

  • Castigator and Zephyrim health bars were very hard to see

  • When a unit has 9 models, they will no longer all stand in a circle

  • Rites of Intercession and Grace status effects sometimes did not apply correctly in Async play

  • Clarified that abilities that require MP sacrifice will not work without any MP (e.g. Flasky Krumpin and Hail of Fire)

  • Units being able to stand inside the building near the centre of Defence of Eonis

  • Penitent Engines should no longer use their Torment Amplifiers at the end of their turn

  • Updated description of Deathstrike Missile

  • Fixed blocking issues in Tutorials and issue in Tutorial 3 if using a gamepad

  • Bonus Health was not always carrying into the opponent turn in Async games

  • Fixed misaligned lights on some Necron buildings in the Necron Ruins maps

  • Updated tooltip for multi-target abilities to make it clearer that the player can press Enter to start the ability without all targets selected

  • Suiciding your last unit could sometimes give you an unwarranted victory

  • Fixing Nobz to use the correct weapon when fighting back in melee

  • Entering Tactical Map on Mission 1 of Deeds of the Fallen would cause a strange camera transition

  • Updated some area abilities which could have been used to deduce where camouflaged units were hidden

  • Fix for rare issue where a hero character could be inside a transport and become stuck after using Second Chance

Changed files in this update

Windows Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Content Depot 1295501
  • Loading history…
Production Files Depot Depot 1295502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link