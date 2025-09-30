We are realising a new major update for Battlesector. This is going to be the first of two updates that bring new features, a new game mode, a new free unit and great news regarding future releases. Today's major update will focus on the latest Crusade mode, released last Skulls.
As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.
Changes since 1.5.297
General
Updates to the Crusade Campaign (see below for more info)
Added new Skirmish map - Munitorum
Fight over an Imperial Munitorum amongst the cranes, crates and cartways
All Tech Trees for all factions are now more spread out and list every unit and upgrade
Some have also been reworked to be less linear, giving the player more choice in their upgrades
Updated Army Generator for AI in Skirmish, Planetary Supremacy and Crusade
Aiming to have the enemy armies be more “army like”, with a larger spread of units
You should see less instances of “mini officer corps” and more appropriate spreads between HQ’s, Elites and Battleline troops
Improved the Music Manager to select from a larger variety of the in-game music tracks
Added 50 and 75 as target scores for Skirmish and MP
Added 3 new default loading screens
Crusade
PLEASE NOTE: Save Games are not compatible from previous versions. Too many updates have been made to retain compatibility. There is a legacy branch available on some platforms which can be switched to should you wish to play older saves.
Planets now branch, giving multiple routes across them and with multiple potential boss encounters
A Crusade is still across 3 planets, but they are now 7 tiles wide (rather than 5-4-3 previously)
Planets now have a choice of multiple start points
Added Exchange Events to some tiles, where players can exchange Requisition or Tech Tokens for new units, XP or other bonuses
Planets can now have Planet Modifiers, which affect all battles on that planet
Most battles no longer drop bonus units, players must use their requisitions to buy reinforcements
Units no longer gain XP from momentum gained directly from Status Effects (e.g. Ordered, Embrace The Blood)
Added a “Target Unit Level” system for planets which will help balancing between factions/units that are better/worse at gaining XP
Increased turn limit for most Crusade battles to 10 turns (was 8)
Reduced target score for Crusade battles to 75 (was 80)
Balance
Unified splash damage from all Volatile unit abilities, no matter the faction
Necrons
Updated Reanimation Protocol
Models reanimate with 100% chance (was 40%) and reanimate with 10% HP (was 50%)
Reanimation will not occur if the entire unit is destroyed
Units gain a small momentum boost when a model reanimates
As before, an individual model can only reanimate once (so if you kill it and it comes back in turn 1, it won’t ever reanimate again). This is consistent with previous, but much more notable now
Added Reanimation Protocol to Tomb Blades
Reduced Momentum bonus from Protocol of Unending Will to 50% (was 100%)
Sisters of Battle
Zephyrim
Reduced base Evasion to 5 (was 15), to match Seraphim
Power Sword
Base Accuracy to 95 (was 100)
Damage to 30 (was 35)
Dominions
Increased cost to 85 (was 75)
Storm Bolter
Increased AP to 2 (was 1)
Meltagun
Reduced cost to 10 (was 20)
Celestians
Increased cost to 80 (was 75)
Castigator
Increased cost to 220 (was 215)
Reduced Battle Cannon upgrade cost to 0 (was 10)
Rhino
Storm Bolter
Increased AP to 2 (was 1)
Exorcist
Missile Launcher
Increased Min Range to 3 (was 2)
Reduced Accuracy to 75 (was 80)
Reduced AP to 5 (was 6)
Increased Splash damage to 60% (was 50%)
Devastating Refrain
Increased cooldown to 3 turns (was 2)
Added charge time of 2 turns (was 0)
Blood Angels
Furioso Dreadnought
Reduced cost to 155 (was 165)
Frag Cannon
Reduced action point cost to 0 (was 1)
Changed Ammunition to 3 (was 2 at normal, 4 at empowered)
Storm Bolter
Increased AP to 2 (was 1)
Reduced Accuracy Falloff to 5 (was 10)
Furioso Fist
Increased Splash Damage to 70% (was 50%)
Librarian Dreadnought
Reduced cost to 230 (was 240)
Storm Bolter
Increased AP to 2 (was 1)
Reduced Accuracy Falloff to 5 (was 10)
Quickening
Reduced Action Point cost to 0 (was 1)
Increased Charge time to 2 (was 0)
Reduced MP bonus to 2/3 (was 3/3)
Reduced Evasion bonus to 5/20 (was 10/25)
Removed Action Point bonus from Empowered version
Shield of Sanguinius
Increased status effect duration to 2 turns from 1 turn
Baal Predator
Storm Bolter
Increased AP to 2 (was 1)
Inceptors
Cost increased to 110 (was 100)
Assault Bolter
Increased Damage to 4 (was 3)
Plasma Exterminator
Cost reduced to 10 (was 40)
Invictor Warsuit
Invictor Fist
Increased Splash Damage to 70% (was 60%)
Astra Militarum
Basilisk
Barrage Ability
Increased Cooldown to 3 turns (was 2)
Valkyrie
Units disembarking from a Valkyrie gain the Disembarked status effect giving -5% ranged accuracy for one turn
Daemons of Khorne
Bloodletters
Murderous Tide
Corrected Murderous Tide to give +10 Crit Chance, was giving x0.1
Bug Fixes
Crusade Mode
Fixes for:
Boss units getting massive HP buffs
Average Accuracy on the Campaign Complete screen was always showing 1%
Seize and Control objective should now always be central
General
Fixes for:
Orbital Ion Strike & Typhoon Missile Strike were not dealing splash damage correctly
Castigator and Zephyrim health bars were very hard to see
When a unit has 9 models, they will no longer all stand in a circle
Rites of Intercession and Grace status effects sometimes did not apply correctly in Async play
Clarified that abilities that require MP sacrifice will not work without any MP (e.g. Flasky Krumpin and Hail of Fire)
Units being able to stand inside the building near the centre of Defence of Eonis
Penitent Engines should no longer use their Torment Amplifiers at the end of their turn
Updated description of Deathstrike Missile
Fixed blocking issues in Tutorials and issue in Tutorial 3 if using a gamepad
Bonus Health was not always carrying into the opponent turn in Async games
Fixed misaligned lights on some Necron buildings in the Necron Ruins maps
Updated tooltip for multi-target abilities to make it clearer that the player can press Enter to start the ability without all targets selected
Suiciding your last unit could sometimes give you an unwarranted victory
Fixing Nobz to use the correct weapon when fighting back in melee
Entering Tactical Map on Mission 1 of Deeds of the Fallen would cause a strange camera transition
Updated some area abilities which could have been used to deduce where camouflaged units were hidden
Fix for rare issue where a hero character could be inside a transport and become stuck after using Second Chance
Changed files in this update