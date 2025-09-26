Hey Car Dealers!As promised, we’ve just released the update featuring the Underground Garage!
Once upgraded, the Underground Garage will let you store over 200 cars in your base.
You can read more about its features here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2404880/view/507340830949769604
Have fun! Remember, another update is coming tomorrow, and on Sunday we’ve got a surprise for you!
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Also, check out the news coming today for Gas Station Simulator about the upcoming release of the new RV Camp DLC. All we can reveal for now is that our friends at Drago Entertainment will be announcing a contest.
Changed files in this update