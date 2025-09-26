We are happy to announce the release of the localization update!
Now you can play Keep Driving in the following languages:
English, German, French, Spanish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified) and Japanese!
It's been a lot of work to get this done, and we want to thank all translators, QA testers and programmer Juju Adams who helped us with a great localization system.
This update also adds some new content to the game (including a new ending).
Thanks for everyone who's enjoyed and supported the game!
Cheers,
Christopher & Josef
Full patch notes follows:
LOCALIZATION:
- Added new languages to the game:
- German
- Swedish
- Spanish
- Portuguese (Brazilian)
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Japanese
- Ukrainian
- French
- Russian
(You can change language in the options menu)
NEW CONTENT:
- Added a new hitchhiker
- Added a new ending
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed bug where the garage-screen could be seen behind the inventory screen when using the muscle car
- Fixed bug where the shop in pubs/cafe wouldn't display correctly
- Fixed weird audio bug "clicking-sound"
- Fixed bug where if you got a black-out when in the music-menu, the music menu would be locked on the screen
- Fixed bug where, if exiting the junkyard by walking out, the map would instantly close down when trying to open it.
- Fixed bug where the little junkyard-avatar would be walking when you opened the junkyard
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed bug where if you couldn't afford paying at a hostel and used a gamepad, you would soft-lock yourself
- Fixed several instances of formatting errors (i.e. displaying text such as §armor etc)
- Fixed issue where the wrong tooltip would sometimes be displayed when hovering the legend-icons in the map
- Working at night in the desert won't give you the cold status anymore
- "music blasting" event-effect effect is now tied to stereo/subwoofer upgrade.
- You will now lose the cold-status when day breaks in the desert
