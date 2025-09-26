We are happy to announce the release of the localization update!



Now you can play Keep Driving in the following languages:

English, German, French, Spanish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified) and Japanese!

It's been a lot of work to get this done, and we want to thank all translators, QA testers and programmer Juju Adams who helped us with a great localization system.



This update also adds some new content to the game (including a new ending).



Thanks for everyone who's enjoyed and supported the game!

Cheers,

Christopher & Josef



Full patch notes follows:



LOCALIZATION:

- Added new languages to the game:

- German

- Swedish

- Spanish

- Portuguese (Brazilian)

- Chinese (Simplified)

- Japanese

- Ukrainian

- French

- Russian

(You can change language in the options menu)



NEW CONTENT:

- Added a new hitchhiker

- Added a new ending

BUG FIXES:

- Fixed bug where the garage-screen could be seen behind the inventory screen when using the muscle car

- Fixed bug where the shop in pubs/cafe wouldn't display correctly

- Fixed weird audio bug "clicking-sound"

- Fixed bug where if you got a black-out when in the music-menu, the music menu would be locked on the screen

- Fixed bug where, if exiting the junkyard by walking out, the map would instantly close down when trying to open it.

- Fixed bug where the little junkyard-avatar would be walking when you opened the junkyard

- Fixed some typos

- Fixed bug where if you couldn't afford paying at a hostel and used a gamepad, you would soft-lock yourself

- Fixed several instances of formatting errors (i.e. displaying text such as §armor etc)

- Fixed issue where the wrong tooltip would sometimes be displayed when hovering the legend-icons in the map

- Working at night in the desert won't give you the cold status anymore

- "music blasting" event-effect effect is now tied to stereo/subwoofer upgrade.

- You will now lose the cold-status when day breaks in the desert