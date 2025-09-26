 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20143791 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Siren's Well - Patch 1.1.0

This update introduces one of the most requested combat additions since the demo: stealth takedowns. Players now have more options when approaching combat situations, especially on lower difficulties.

🛠️ NEW FEATURES
• Added stealth takedowns. If the enemy is unaware of the player and gets stabbed from behind, the enemy will be instantly eliminated.
• Special Enemies like Amanda Holloway and Dahlia Hemlocke remain unaffected by this mechanic.

📊 DIFFICULTY BALANCING
• Stealth takedowns are fully available on Beginner, Easy, and Normal difficulties.
• On Hard and Asylum, a backstab will deal double damage, but will not result in an instant kill.

💡 NOTES
• This system was highly requested since the early demo phase. Thank you for your patience.
• The decision to include stealth takedowns was based on ongoing player feedback about combat pacing and variety.
• Special thanks to everyone who shared thoughts, videos, and suggestions — your feedback directly shaped this addition.

🎯 Version: 1.1.0
📅 Release Date: September 26, 2025

Stay sharp, Survivors. The shadows can be your greatest weapon... or your grave. 💀🔪🩸

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3272981
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3272982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link