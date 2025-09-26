Siren's Well - Patch 1.1.0

Siren's Well - Patch 1.1.0This update introduces one of the most requested combat additions since the demo: stealth takedowns. Players now have more options when approaching combat situations, especially on lower difficulties.
🛠️ NEW FEATURES
• Added stealth takedowns. If the enemy is unaware of the player and gets stabbed from behind, the enemy will be instantly eliminated.
• Special Enemies like Amanda Holloway and Dahlia Hemlocke remain unaffected by this mechanic.
📊 DIFFICULTY BALANCING
• Stealth takedowns are fully available on Beginner, Easy, and Normal difficulties.
• On Hard and Asylum, a backstab will deal double damage, but will not result in an instant kill.
💡 NOTES
• This system was highly requested since the early demo phase. Thank you for your patience.
• The decision to include stealth takedowns was based on ongoing player feedback about combat pacing and variety.
• Special thanks to everyone who shared thoughts, videos, and suggestions — your feedback directly shaped this addition.
🎯 Version: 1.1.0
📅 Release Date: September 26, 2025
Stay sharp, Survivors. The shadows can be your greatest weapon... or your grave. 💀🔪🩸
