Hello, Travellers!

Today the new update of The Rogue of Nexus is live , the most significant one is a new game mode which boosts the pacing of the gameplay, but there are also several UI/UX polishing updates, here's the list.

Changelog 1.1.2:

Adventure is the new one: it has a fast pacing, only 20 artifacts to find, The Hand's gimmicks trigger more often and fewer quests will be chosen randomly and found in dungeon instead of city. 2 different ways to play The Rogue of Nexus!

Campaign is the one of the previous versions, with a calm pacing, 40 artifacts to search, wide exploration and high attrition;

Updated localization text;

Now it's possible to skip the intro of the game; (it's quite short, though...)

Several UI Core elements, like the button to enter inside dungeons, the Menu button and most importantly the compass in the upper right of the worldmap gained a boost to their visibility, in the earliest stage of the run;

Now it's always possible to use the Shield Parry with the Compass Shield and the Charged Parry with the Beam Shield, previously their parry skill was available only starting from level 10;

Shield Parry: if you never saw it in action, the parry can happen when using the Shield Stance but your timing needs to be quite accurate, since it will trigger only if the stance is activated few instants before colliding an enemy. The parry will be a more convenient collision, and it will also recharge the Shield Bash faster. Try to practice this skill, your performances in battle will enhance further!

Added a new feature that allows to shift day/night time forward, up to dawn, for a certain price, in order avoid getting stuck among darkness at night;

The end run score will display 2x faster (thanks to Klutzy-Pension-4038, a.k.a N&S Gaming for the suggestion);

The needle of the compass in the worldmap will now update its rotation without any lag;

Fixed minor bug with compass pointing system, when changing screen;