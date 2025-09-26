 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20143781 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:32:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Close-up menus are now centered on the screen.

  • 5 new achievements have been added.

  • A tutorial has been added to Part 1 to introduce the core game mechanics.

  • Peppermint (hints) sentences revised.

  • Drag-and-drop system for crafted items improved: some objects now require items to be dragged from specific positions for use in crafting.

  • Bugs in Part 3 “Play Again” section fixed, and issues with some objects not closing properly resolved.

Changed files in this update

