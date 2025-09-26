Close-up menus are now centered on the screen.
5 new achievements have been added.
A tutorial has been added to Part 1 to introduce the core game mechanics.
Peppermint (hints) sentences revised.
Drag-and-drop system for crafted items improved: some objects now require items to be dragged from specific positions for use in crafting.
Bugs in Part 3 “Play Again” section fixed, and issues with some objects not closing properly resolved.
Bug Fixes and Minor Adjustments – Chief Cenab: Şahmaran Demo
Update notes via Steam Community
