26 September 2025 Build 20143768 Edited 26 September 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added a new shooting range to Land of Life.

  • Multiple targets have been placed at distances ranging from 50m to 1050m.

  • When hitting the very center of a target, PERFECT is displayed; hits within the target circle display GOOD; other hits display HIT.

Improvements & Bug Fixes

Lone Star Hunting Ranch

  • Fixed an issue where the window would not close after interacting with the bartender.

  • Fixed a bug where vehicles collided excessively with bushes.

  • Fixed a bug where hunting bighorn sheep always registered as a headshot.

  • Expanded the area in which ladders can be climbed.

  • Updated the symbol image for the gun shop.

Changed files in this update

