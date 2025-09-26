New Features
Added a new shooting range to Land of Life.
Multiple targets have been placed at distances ranging from 50m to 1050m.
When hitting the very center of a target, PERFECT is displayed; hits within the target circle display GOOD; other hits display HIT.
Improvements & Bug Fixes
Lone Star Hunting Ranch
Fixed an issue where the window would not close after interacting with the bartender.
Fixed a bug where vehicles collided excessively with bushes.
Fixed a bug where hunting bighorn sheep always registered as a headshot.
Expanded the area in which ladders can be climbed.
Updated the symbol image for the gun shop.
Changed files in this update