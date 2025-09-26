This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Troopers!

A big update for the Territory Mode is now available on the Open Beta branch. New maps, a brand new progression system - to introduce and unlock content more gradually - as well as dynamic tutorial objectives have been added.

Currently only a part of the base game’s “Ground Pounders” battle group content is available, but we’ll be updating the mode regularly over the coming weeks, adding more maps, units, technologies and Battle Groups.

How to join the Beta:

To participate in the beta program, go through the following steps: