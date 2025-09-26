Attention Troopers!
A big update for the Territory Mode is now available on the Open Beta branch. New maps, a brand new progression system - to introduce and unlock content more gradually - as well as dynamic tutorial objectives have been added.
Currently only a part of the base game’s “Ground Pounders” battle group content is available, but we’ll be updating the mode regularly over the coming weeks, adding more maps, units, technologies and Battle Groups.
How to join the Beta:
To participate in the beta program, go through the following steps:
Right click on Starship Troopers: Terran Command in your Steam Library
Click on Properties
Click on Betas
Click on drop-down menu and select "Beta - Open Beta"
Then Steam should automatically update the game and download the beta
Changed depots in beta branch