
26 September 2025 Build 20143684 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

- Added a notification button for destroyed buildings in the top right corner of the game interface, allowing players to click and focus on each destroyed building one by one.

Changes:

- The camera can now be moved up and down while building a Tower Layer.

- Added a description for the countdown to the next Disaster.

Bugfixes:

- Fixed an issue where items could pass between two adjacent Pipe ends.

- Fixed an issue where the recipe switch icon prompt sometimes displayed incorrectly during building construction.

- Fixed an issue where numbers in the construction window could overlap when there were many building materials.

- Fixed an issue where two Balloons could depart simultaneously.

- Fixed an issue where shadows on scaffolding during construction were not displayed correctly.

- Fixed an issue where, when the UI scale is not set to 1, dragging Ritual Cards in the Ritual Panel caused incorrect display positions.

