Hey, Junkers! 🎮🚗

We’ve just released another hotfix focused on polishing gamepad support and improving the Blue Car & Pickup 1950 renovation flow. Thanks to your feedback, we tracked down some annoying issues and made the overall navigation much smoother. ✨

This is part of our ongoing effort to make controls and mechanics feel more natural and enjoyable. And don’t worry — many more updates are on the way! 💙

Full Hotfix Details

Check out the fixes below: 👇

Improved interface display when using a gamepad while searching Blue Car and Pickup 1950 .

Adjusted UI behavior during dismantling of Blue Car and Pickup 1950 to make gamepad navigation clearer.

Fixed a bug in the Fridge mechanic where pressing A (Xbox) / X (PlayStation) while selecting food caused the character’s head to move with the fridge.

Improved interactions in Blue Car and Pickup 1950 — dismantling no longer locks the cursor when pressing A (Xbox) / X (PlayStation) , restoring full control with both mouse and gamepad.

Restored proper flashlight functionality when searching Blue Car and Pickup 1950 vehicles with a gamepad.

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

