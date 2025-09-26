🛠️ Game Update – Fixes & Improvements
Hey Motel Managers!
We’ve prepared another round of fixes and improvements to make gameplay smoother, remove annoying bugs, and improve the overall motel management experience.
🏨 Rooms & Renovations
🔧 Fixed upper room renovations – removed the incorrect “outside the room” message.
🪑 Fixed a bug when accidentally picking up furniture during another room’s renovation (also triggered “outside the room”).
📋 Fixed the task list display during renovations.
🧱 Removed an issue with double-counting wall elements while renovating a different room.
📝 Minor fixes in task descriptions during renovation.
🚫 Added a restriction during room service – dirty bathtubs and toilets can’t be picked up until cleaned (prevents many bugs).
🗑️ Fixed the trash generation system – garbage should no longer spawn under furniture.
👥 Guests & Booking
🛎️ Improved the guest booking system:
The neon sign now automatically resets if no rooms are available.
Fixed booking queue lockups.
✨ Guests waiting for booking at the lobby desk are now properly highlighted.
🚪 Fixed a rare bug where booked guests didn’t close their room doors behind them.
💵 Fixed room booking charges – upgrading a room now correctly applies the new prices.
🍹 Bar & Fast Food
🍸 Drink machine improvements:
Finished drinks now automatically go into your inventory – faster, smoother, and bug-free.
Removed a visual glitch where the pouring animation sometimes showed from the wrong dispenser.
🥂 Bar customers now generate drink orders faster → expect more orders popping up!
🍔 Fast food customers also place orders more frequently.
🖥️ UI & Controls
🖼️ Fixed overlapping UI windows in missions (especially on smaller resolution monitors).
📐 Improved UI scaling – no more buttons going off-screen or overlapping.
⌨️ Fixed the ESC key – it now exits all UI elements correctly.
📱 Motel Manager & Other Fixes
💰 Fixed a visual bug in Motel Manager where 1★ rooms showed $0 profit (now correctly shows $100/day).
🔑 Fixed disappearing room keys after saving/loading – keys should no longer vanish.
🎉 Summary
This update focuses mainly on fixes and improvements designed to make the gameplay smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable. Thank you for all your reports – your feedback is invaluable and helps us keep improving Motel!
If you experience issues with your save files after the update, we’ve prepared a workaround that lets you continue without having to replay the tutorial:
👉 Instructions on the Steam forum
Changed files in this update