26 September 2025 Build 20143648 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:13:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance/Additions

  • Added 7 New Relics
  • Added 5 new milestones for unlocking some of the new Relics
  • Added hit flashes when you deal crit damage and when enemies are invulnerable
  • Added animations to the crosshair when you shoot

Bugfixes

  • Fixed issue where camera would not attach when using the shield plate
  • Fixed issues where screenshake wouldn't work in certain situations
  • More fixes to the reload getting stuck
  • Fixed issue where burning particles on the train would stay permanently on the train

