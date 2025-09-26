Balance/Additions
- Added 7 New Relics
- Added 5 new milestones for unlocking some of the new Relics
- Added hit flashes when you deal crit damage and when enemies are invulnerable
- Added animations to the crosshair when you shoot
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue where camera would not attach when using the shield plate
- Fixed issues where screenshake wouldn't work in certain situations
- More fixes to the reload getting stuck
- Fixed issue where burning particles on the train would stay permanently on the train
