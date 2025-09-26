 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20143587
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deathliverers!

Some fixes and new gameplay mechanics in this update!

The main things is : YOU CAN STUN ENEMIES BY THROWING BANANAS AT THEM!

The list of the stuff we add, fix or improve :

  • Add some music when you discover a secret! yes yes),

  • You can now throw Banana and the Basket ball on enemies to stun them!

  • The radio has now new announcement,

  • Improve the balance of the game,

  • Improve the AI of the monsters,

  • Fix some colliders and text,

  • EMOTE WHEEL (and control parameter in options),

  • Fix basket ball sfx,

  • Piggy bank makes sound only if money inside,

  • Footsteps triggered when moving diagonally,

  • Multiple sfx fixs,

  • You can join the game from a friend Steam invite correctly,

  • Bills taken by another player appears correctly

Don't forget to give us your feedback :

See you soon!

Changed files in this update

