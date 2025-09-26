Hello Deathliverers!

Some fixes and new gameplay mechanics in this update!

The main things is : YOU CAN STUN ENEMIES BY THROWING BANANAS AT THEM!

The list of the stuff we add, fix or improve :

Add some music when you discover a secret! yes yes),

You can now throw Banana and the Basket ball on enemies to stun them!

The radio has now new announcement,

Improve the balance of the game,

Improve the AI of the monsters,

Fix some colliders and text,

EMOTE WHEEL (and control parameter in options),

Fix basket ball sfx,

Piggy bank makes sound only if money inside,

Footsteps triggered when moving diagonally,

Multiple sfx fixs,

You can join the game from a friend Steam invite correctly,

Bills taken by another player appears correctly

Don't forget to give us your feedback :

By mail at contact@kusagames.com

By discord on our server: https://discord.gg/dgJBntnemK

By our survey : https://forms.gle/BoQB6piPWShve8n66

See you soon!