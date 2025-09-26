A small update including a few miscellaneous improvements and fixes :
GAME CUSTOMIZATION ADJUSTMENTSFour new game customization options have been added:
- It is now possible to adjust the maximum amount of the player's life gauge between 150 (easy mode), 100 (normal mode), and 75 (hard mode)
- It is now possible to adjust the maximum amount of the player's satiety gauge between 150 (easy mode), 100 (normal mode), and 75 (hard mode)
- Fuel efficiency can now be adjusted : they will be twice as efficient in easy mode, and half as efficient in hard mode (no change for normal mode)
- The player will now lose part of their inventory in their sarcophagus :
- They will keep their entire inventory in easy mode
- 10% of their inventory will be destroyed in Normal Mode
- 30% of your inventory will be destroyed in Hard Mode
- They will keep their entire inventory in easy mode
GAMEPLAY ADJUSTMENTS
- Increased the number of iron rocks on planets (+30%)
- Increased the number of copper rocks on planets (+50%)
INTERFACE ADJUSTMENTS
- Added the ability to rename saved games
- Adjusted the display of resources collected from the ground in the center of the screen if the "Show Actions" option is disabled
MOBS ADJUSTMENTS
- Adult non-aggressive creatures (Fatosaurus, Lamouths, and Rabrels) will now need to be fed multiple times for them to regenerate their wool, milk, or substrate.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an anomaly that could occur when using the shield while the player activated it while on his hoverboard
The full list of features in this update is available on our Discord.
We look forward to your feedback to see if these adjustments work for you !
See you soon !
Changed files in this update