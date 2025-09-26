1.2 Patch Notes

NEW
- Added Random Betting.
- $1000 is now awarded every Monday.
- Survivors with a Shooting stat of 100 or higher can now perform prediction shots.
UPDATES
- Bazooka adjustments: Damage 300 → 400, Aim delay 5s → 3s, Reload time 10s → 5s, Projectile speed 10 → 20
- Adjusted training facility upgrade costs, ranking rewards, and kill rewards.
- Updated mannequin images used to display injuries.
- Added Spanish (Latin America) language support.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the aim inaccuracy formula based on Shooting stat caused higher stats to result in greater errors. (Similar to the attack power bug in the last patch.)
- Fixed a bug where the bazooka rocket did not deal damage to survivors.
- Fixed a bug where bullets could not penetrate obstacles or energy barriers. Now, bullets may be blocked by obstacles (but not walls) based on probability.
- Fixed an issue where transplanted body parts would not overwrite if the sub-part was already transplanted.
- Fixed a bug where equipping a weapon in the left hand did not remove the image of the previously held weapon.
- Fixed an issue on 5x5 maps where some nodes were incorrectly connected, causing prohibited zones to break paths or survivors to misassign farming zones.
- Fixed a bug where deletes after slot 4 would instead delete save slot 4.
- Fixed an issue where kill rewards were not being granted in Melee League, Ranged League, and Crafting League.
- Fixed an issue where some strategy conditions were not being displayed properly.
- Fixed a bug where the prohibited zone timer was not correctly updated to 10 seconds as intended in the last patch.
- Fixed an issue where survivors became confused after hearing multiple small sounds in quick succession.
Changed files in this update