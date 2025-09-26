 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20143498 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:26:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.2 Patch Notes

NEW

  • Added Random Betting.
  • $1000 is now awarded every Monday.
  • Survivors with a Shooting stat of 100 or higher can now perform prediction shots.


UPDATES

  • Bazooka adjustments: Damage 300 → 400, Aim delay 5s → 3s, Reload time 10s → 5s, Projectile speed 10 → 20
  • Adjusted training facility upgrade costs, ranking rewards, and kill rewards.
  • Updated mannequin images used to display injuries.
  • Added Spanish (Latin America) language support.


BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the aim inaccuracy formula based on Shooting stat caused higher stats to result in greater errors. (Similar to the attack power bug in the last patch.)
  • Fixed a bug where the bazooka rocket did not deal damage to survivors.
  • Fixed a bug where bullets could not penetrate obstacles or energy barriers. Now, bullets may be blocked by obstacles (but not walls) based on probability.
  • Fixed an issue where transplanted body parts would not overwrite if the sub-part was already transplanted.
  • Fixed a bug where equipping a weapon in the left hand did not remove the image of the previously held weapon.
  • Fixed an issue on 5x5 maps where some nodes were incorrectly connected, causing prohibited zones to break paths or survivors to misassign farming zones.
  • Fixed a bug where deletes after slot 4 would instead delete save slot 4.
  • Fixed an issue where kill rewards were not being granted in Melee League, Ranged League, and Crafting League.
  • Fixed an issue where some strategy conditions were not being displayed properly.
  • Fixed a bug where the prohibited zone timer was not correctly updated to 10 seconds as intended in the last patch.
  • Fixed an issue where survivors became confused after hearing multiple small sounds in quick succession.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3918161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link