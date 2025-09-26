Hey everyone,



After yesterday’s launch of Hotfix 7, some players began running into various issues during extended gameplay. While this doesn’t affect everyone, we’ve decided to roll back Hotfix 7 for now so we can identify the root cause and ensure the game runs smoothly for all.



This also means the fix for the small group of players stuck on the Moon logo screen will be rolled back. If you’re affected by that specific issue, you can still access the fix on the Experimental branch, for the time being, using the Beta code: a409vH5xeuumhhs



Thanks for your reports and for your patience while we work on a stable solution!