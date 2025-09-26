 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20143480 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

After yesterday’s launch of Hotfix 7, some players began running into various issues during extended gameplay. While this doesn’t affect everyone, we’ve decided to roll back Hotfix 7 for now so we can identify the root cause and ensure the game runs smoothly for all.

This also means the fix for the small group of players stuck on the Moon logo screen will be rolled back. If you’re affected by that specific issue, you can still access the fix on the Experimental branch, for the time being, using the Beta code: a409vH5xeuumhhs

Thanks for your reports and for your patience while we work on a stable solution!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1371981
  • Loading history…
Depot 1371982
  • Loading history…
Windows macOS Depot 1371985
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1371986
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link