26 September 2025 Build 20143391 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
The reviews are in! See what the critics and players are saying about Dying Light: The Beast. From "heart-pounding action" to "gritty survival horror", here are their reasons you should join them in the excitement.

Start your quest for revenge as Kyle Crane and face the horrors of Castor Woods today. Dying Light: The Beast pushes what you know and love about the series to the extreme. The combat - more physical and brutal. The parkour - more grounded and realistic. The night - more tense and claustrophobic. Everything has been dialed up to eleven to create the best Dying Light experience to date!

UNLEASH THE BEAST

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit binaries_windows Depot 534382
