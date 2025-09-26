 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20143390 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:33:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, ace conductors!


Another small update is already live, fixing occasional issues as well as rebalancing certain routes.

  • Fixed the passenger softlock bug with player's UI and hands disappearing (hopefully).
  • Decreased the number of passenger on routes in Night Shift mode.
  • Decreased the number of passengers in Endless mode
  • Implemented a delay for most passenger items for when they can activate: now leafblowers won't go off immediately once the passenger enters the bus.
  • Updated credits
Also - less than 3 days left to get TROLEU on 20% discount, don't miss your chance!



That is all for now, have fun on the road!
andrground & CRITICAL REFLEX



Changed files in this update

Depot 2731331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link