Greetings, ace conductors!
Another small update is already live, fixing occasional issues as well as rebalancing certain routes.
- Fixed the passenger softlock bug with player's UI and hands disappearing (hopefully).
- Decreased the number of passenger on routes in Night Shift mode.
- Decreased the number of passengers in Endless mode
- Implemented a delay for most passenger items for when they can activate: now leafblowers won't go off immediately once the passenger enters the bus.
- Updated credits
That is all for now, have fun on the road!
andrground & CRITICAL REFLEX
