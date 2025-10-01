 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20143369
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • New Region: Magmaron.

  • Banner: New Banner release “Double or Nothing”.

  • New Feature:

    • New Dungeon Difficulty (4th star):

      • Unlocks new dungeon difficulty on Dungeon Proficiency Level 6 - allows you to tackle higher-level dungeons, boosting rewards and equipment levels to make farming enhanced items more efficient.

      • The new difficulty level requires the new item "Monster Musk" which can be purchased at the Dungeon Trader.

      • The new dungeon difficulty (4th star) is based on the level of your highest completed dungeon (including star difficulties).

  • Chest improvements: Chests now drop boosted content across multiple rarities instead of just one, increasing the value of Legendary Chests - the displayed boosted rarity still indicates the maximum rarity (Guild Hunt chests will be adjusted in upcoming updates).

Improvements

  • Equipment: The Wolf Claws now counters with 90% AGI damage against the attacker, instead of using the primary skill.

  • Combat: Attacks and fight effects that scale with a unit's maximum HP now use the unit's current maximum HP, rather than its original maximum HP. This is significant for units like Dracula, Phoenix, Cornelius Prime, and Gnarler.

  • Hero Shards:

    • When buying hero shards at the trader, clicking the hero portrait displayed on the shard item now opens the hero's details.

    • If you are missing hero shards and click on the trader, you will now be automatically redirected to the correct shop tab.

Fixed Bugs

  • Equipment: The Wolf Claws effect no longer triggers from reflected damage when the damage occurs during the attacker's turn.

  • Dungeons: Gold is now a guaranteed drop (100% chance) in the Maerwynn Dungeon.

  • Heroes:

    • Daracula's damage calculation now correctly uses his total HP instead of just his base HP.

    • Gravitator's Primary Skill now correctly hits the intended number of targets.

  • Combat: Resolved a “Fight Verify Fail” issue where the dungeon hero replacement order was incorrect.

  • Inventory: Fixed an issue where the equipment filter stopped working properly in certain situations.

  • Trader: The amount of Hero Shards you own is now displayed correctly when purchasing more.

  • UI/UX: Applied several minor fixes to the user interface (UI) and various in-game effects.

Changed files in this update

