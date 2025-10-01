New Features
New Region: Magmaron.
Banner: New Banner release “Double or Nothing”.
New Feature:
New Dungeon Difficulty (4th star):
Unlocks new dungeon difficulty on Dungeon Proficiency Level 6 - allows you to tackle higher-level dungeons, boosting rewards and equipment levels to make farming enhanced items more efficient.
The new difficulty level requires the new item "Monster Musk" which can be purchased at the Dungeon Trader.
The new dungeon difficulty (4th star) is based on the level of your highest completed dungeon (including star difficulties).
Chest improvements: Chests now drop boosted content across multiple rarities instead of just one, increasing the value of Legendary Chests - the displayed boosted rarity still indicates the maximum rarity (Guild Hunt chests will be adjusted in upcoming updates).
Improvements
Equipment: The Wolf Claws now counters with 90% AGI damage against the attacker, instead of using the primary skill.
Combat: Attacks and fight effects that scale with a unit's maximum HP now use the unit's current maximum HP, rather than its original maximum HP. This is significant for units like Dracula, Phoenix, Cornelius Prime, and Gnarler.
Hero Shards:
When buying hero shards at the trader, clicking the hero portrait displayed on the shard item now opens the hero's details.
If you are missing hero shards and click on the trader, you will now be automatically redirected to the correct shop tab.
Fixed Bugs
Equipment: The Wolf Claws effect no longer triggers from reflected damage when the damage occurs during the attacker's turn.
Dungeons: Gold is now a guaranteed drop (100% chance) in the Maerwynn Dungeon.
Heroes:
Daracula's damage calculation now correctly uses his total HP instead of just his base HP.
Gravitator's Primary Skill now correctly hits the intended number of targets.
Combat: Resolved a “Fight Verify Fail” issue where the dungeon hero replacement order was incorrect.
Inventory: Fixed an issue where the equipment filter stopped working properly in certain situations.
Trader: The amount of Hero Shards you own is now displayed correctly when purchasing more.
UI/UX: Applied several minor fixes to the user interface (UI) and various in-game effects.
Changed files in this update