The new dungeon difficulty (4th star) is based on the level of your highest completed dungeon (including star difficulties).

The new difficulty level requires the new item "Monster Musk" which can be purchased at the Dungeon Trader.

Unlocks new dungeon difficulty on Dungeon Proficiency Level 6 - allows you to tackle higher-level dungeons, boosting rewards and equipment levels to make farming enhanced items more efficient.

Chest improvements: Chests now drop boosted content across multiple rarities instead of just one, increasing the value of Legendary Chests - the displayed boosted rarity still indicates the maximum rarity (Guild Hunt chests will be adjusted in upcoming updates).