



Hello Sanctum warriors,



First off, huge thanks to all of you blasting your way through Hell with us and breaking our game! We have been hard at work this past month cooking up a whole bunch of updates (and maybe some secret ones!). Do not ask us about the 4th theme or the shiny new stuff waiting in the shadows, we are not talking about that… yet!

Here is what is ready to unleash: fixes, buffs, nerfs, and a few “oops we broke it but then fixed it” moments.

Enemies, Bosses & Environment

Barrier Brute went on a strict demon diet. He is a bit smaller now and has less health, so you can actually push through without feeling like you are punching a brick wall forever.

Infernal Conjurer no longer hangs mid-cast when trying to reach a friend. Social anxiety cured.

Enemy tracking widget now works as intended. They shouldn't ghost you anymore.

Temporarily retired Wasp and Bat enemies due to a bug with the sticking interaction.

Wrath, Lust and Greed now have better enemy spawner placements & data. Shrooms should now peacefully rest under the ground again before exploding in your face.

Weapons & Combat

Duck Pistol, Flintlock Pistol, Flamethrower got their initial damage tuning. Expect more quacks, booms, and burns.

Minigun now has proper muzzle VFX and recoil tuning. It spins, it sprays, it actually feels like a minigun.

Minigun attributes adjusted to better match its role as the “lawnmower of Hell.”

Punch attack damage increased. Sometimes the best gun is your fist.

Swapping weapons while interacting with the chest no longer deletes your crosshair. Surprise peek-a-boo aim is gone.

The vanishing weapon comparison UI after swapping weapons is fixed. Now you can actually see if you traded up or just embarrassed yourself.

Gameplay & Environment

Elemental Perk base damage and drop weights adjusted.

Companion Perk reward probabilities updated. RNG got a little less cursed.

Player movement speed now clamps properly. No more Sonic impressions.

Level-up altar now fetches a new random set for the first interaction. Fresh picks every run.

Weapon info widget now shows compare icons properly.

Difficulty curve tweaked for late-game scaling.

Green healing crystals VFX is improved. Shiny rock sparkles are now less in your face.

Game over splash screen now displays correctly after the final realm. You earned that screen.

Player/Start locations fixed for new game vs. continue. You no longer spawn in weird places.

The room/bridge leading to the Greed boss now has a healing altar.

Wrath and Lust lava is now lava-ing properly again!

Lust stairs collision fixed. No more tripping into Hell’s geometry.

UI, Tutorials & Keybinds

Several tutorial sequences like the weak point tutorial removed to reduce confusion. No handholding, just blasting.

Merchant UI fixed so price icons actually show up.

Credits updated. If you are missing, blame the demons.

Added reload and shoot rebinds (we are still working on expanding keybinding further). Finally, your fingers, your rules.

Bug Fixes

Various behind-the-scenes fixes and binary sacrifices to keep Hell running smoother.

That concludes today’s patch parade! Thanks for blasting, dying, and occasionally breaking our game in ways we did not see coming. We are already cooking up the next batch of chaos behind closed gates, soooo... grab your guns, touch some grass, and we will see you back in the fire!