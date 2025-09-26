 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20143348 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when entering the camp
  • All node requirements in the specialization skill tree are now active again for each specialization
  • Bounty hunter quest now only appear in the world on fire
  • Changed some quest rewards: in general less spell cards and skill points, a bit more items
  • New icons for chaos, magic and siege damage types
  • The map alpine pass can no longer be reached via the abandoned trail map
  • Increased the loot bag space from 15 to 24 slots
  • Items are now looted by prioritizing their rarity

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2364332
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link