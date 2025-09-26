- Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when entering the camp
- All node requirements in the specialization skill tree are now active again for each specialization
- Bounty hunter quest now only appear in the world on fire
- Changed some quest rewards: in general less spell cards and skill points, a bit more items
- New icons for chaos, magic and siege damage types
- The map alpine pass can no longer be reached via the abandoned trail map
- Increased the loot bag space from 15 to 24 slots
- Items are now looted by prioritizing their rarity
Update 1.21a
Update notes via Steam Community
