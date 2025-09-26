Here are the changes in 1.1.7



- Mouse bug fixes - players may need to update sensitivity

- Restart menu option relocated in pause menu (requester in next patch)

- Easy mode has level 5

- Minor gameplay tweaks

- Recovers from corrupt data with a data wipe instead of a crash (possible recovery in next patch)

- Octopus explosions added

- Purple squids stop shooting when off screen

- Modding: reload script key (r)

- Modding: add-ons can support multiple targets

- Fixed invincibility being reset after a star at hard+

- Fixed power line killing player at the end of level

- Fixed window to borderless mode resolution retention

- Fixed Polish extras translation

- Fixed German best(er) translation

- Fixed underpowered food weapons with pods

- Fixed wheel clipping early

- Fixed minor art issues