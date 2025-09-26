Here are the changes in 1.1.7
- Mouse bug fixes - players may need to update sensitivity
- Restart menu option relocated in pause menu (requester in next patch)
- Easy mode has level 5
- Minor gameplay tweaks
- Recovers from corrupt data with a data wipe instead of a crash (possible recovery in next patch)
- Octopus explosions added
- Purple squids stop shooting when off screen
- Modding: reload script key (r)
- Modding: add-ons can support multiple targets
- Fixed invincibility being reset after a star at hard+
- Fixed power line killing player at the end of level
- Fixed window to borderless mode resolution retention
- Fixed Polish extras translation
- Fixed German best(er) translation
- Fixed underpowered food weapons with pods
- Fixed wheel clipping early
- Fixed minor art issues
