26 September 2025 Build 20143240 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✅ Bug Fixes

  • Nest egg didn't register ingame, but on steam it did.
  • Skills level didn't show ingame, but on steam it did.



✅ Quality Improvements

  • Credits in Turkish -> used more common usage version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4000141
  • Loading history…
