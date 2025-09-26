- Fix a bug where enchanting a body armor with "All Max Resists" could render the item non-functional and have other unpleasant side effects
- Updated Tempest Attunement to target enemies based on the player position instead of the elemental position
0.3.1 Hotfix 8
Update notes via Steam Community
