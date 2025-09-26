This version fixes an issue where changing the game's language may appear to have no immediate effect (in 0.50, when this occurs, the change will correctly appear on the next screen).
このバージョンでは、ゲームの言語を変更しても即座に反映されないように見える問題が修正されました（0.50では、この現象が発生した場合、変更は次の画面で正しく表示されます）。
0.51 visual fix for language toggle
Update notes via Steam Community
