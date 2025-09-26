 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20143223
Update notes via Steam Community
This version fixes an issue where changing the game's language may appear to have no immediate effect (in 0.50, when this occurs, the change will correctly appear on the next screen).

このバージョンでは、ゲームの言語を変更しても即座に反映されないように見える問題が修正されました（0.50では、この現象が発生した場合、変更は次の画面で正しく表示されます）。

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2978441
