26 September 2025 Build 20143214 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CARD BUFFS

  • Colossal Impact: Base damage increased to 12 (0). Bigger bonks faster.
  • Thunderstorm: Cost reduced to 1 (2)
  • To the Depths: Cost reduced to 0. Deal 8 arcane damage 4 times. Exert 2. Lose 1 Stamina.
  • Riptide: Deal 5 damage 3 times (was 15 once)
  • Upheaval: Now can hit anywhere, as long as you destory a monolith next to you.
  • Glorious Light: Range 2: deal 8 arcane damage + 1 for every ritual played.
  • Fragment: Create 3 Cosmic Shards. Destory 2 random monoliths. Create 1 random monolith.
  • Borrowed Time: Now also enhances one (bigger turns = bigger cost)
  • Chaos Storm: Hits increased to 6 (5)
  • Grand Scheme: Cost reduced to 2
  • Lantern Surge: Rework: Enemy skips next turn. Ignite self 5. Add a random anathema. No longer increases in cost.
  • Pale Eyes: Rework: Any range stagger 10. Ignite 5. Resonance 5: Enhance 2. Removed stamina cost.
  • Second Sight: Now also draws 1 card.
  • Simulacrum: Base cost reduced to 3 (4)
  • Void Beckons: Now additionally it triggers on ritual played: Causing 10 hp loss on enemy.
  • Waking the Fallen: Rework: Base damage 8 (10), every 2 shadows consumed increase the hits by 1. This means it scales better with Strength now.

