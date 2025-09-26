CARD BUFFS
- Colossal Impact: Base damage increased to 12 (0). Bigger bonks faster.
- Thunderstorm: Cost reduced to 1 (2)
- To the Depths: Cost reduced to 0. Deal 8 arcane damage 4 times. Exert 2. Lose 1 Stamina.
- Riptide: Deal 5 damage 3 times (was 15 once)
- Upheaval: Now can hit anywhere, as long as you destory a monolith next to you.
- Glorious Light: Range 2: deal 8 arcane damage + 1 for every ritual played.
- Fragment: Create 3 Cosmic Shards. Destory 2 random monoliths. Create 1 random monolith.
- Borrowed Time: Now also enhances one (bigger turns = bigger cost)
- Chaos Storm: Hits increased to 6 (5)
- Grand Scheme: Cost reduced to 2
- Lantern Surge: Rework: Enemy skips next turn. Ignite self 5. Add a random anathema. No longer increases in cost.
- Pale Eyes: Rework: Any range stagger 10. Ignite 5. Resonance 5: Enhance 2. Removed stamina cost.
- Second Sight: Now also draws 1 card.
- Simulacrum: Base cost reduced to 3 (4)
- Void Beckons: Now additionally it triggers on ritual played: Causing 10 hp loss on enemy.
- Waking the Fallen: Rework: Base damage 8 (10), every 2 shadows consumed increase the hits by 1. This means it scales better with Strength now.
Changed files in this update