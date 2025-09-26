While we’re hard at work bringing you the exciting content promised in our Roadmap, we also want to make sure your playthroughs stay comfortable and enjoyable. That means continuing to squash bugs, polish systems, and respond to the issues you’ve reported. Here’s what you can find in the Early Access 0.3.3 build:
✨ Quality of Life & Fixes 🐛
- You’ll now see a list of changes the first time you open the app after updating. You can also view this list anytime from the main menu.
- The Fear now has a proper death animation. The Anger already had one, and we felt bad for the poor old lady.
- Adding a card to your deck from a map event now comes with a visual effect.
- The red artifact no longer lingers on screen after combat.
- Using the Book Gate event should no longer cause incorrect camera angles when teleporting into combat.
- Resolved an issue where some events could repeat incorrectly.
Make sure to update Inkborn and keep an eye on our future news, as we already have more content in the pipeline and we’ll do our best to bring it to you and keep the game evolving, card by card. 🃏
