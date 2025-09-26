 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20143188 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello there, Inkborns! ✒️ Alongside important fixes, we’ve added a “What’s New” section right inside the game. This way, you can easily keep track of all changes and features as soon as they land.



While we’re hard at work bringing you the exciting content promised in our Roadmap, we also want to make sure your playthroughs stay comfortable and enjoyable. That means continuing to squash bugs, polish systems, and respond to the issues you’ve reported. Here’s what you can find in the Early Access 0.3.3 build:

✨ Quality of Life & Fixes 🐛

  • You’ll now see a list of changes the first time you open the app after updating. You can also view this list anytime from the main menu.
  • The Fear now has a proper death animation. The Anger already had one, and we felt bad for the poor old lady.
  • Adding a card to your deck from a map event now comes with a visual effect.
  • The red artifact no longer lingers on screen after combat.
  • Using the Book Gate event should no longer cause incorrect camera angles when teleporting into combat.
  • Resolved an issue where some events could repeat incorrectly.

Make sure to update Inkborn and keep an eye on our future news, as we already have more content in the pipeline and we’ll do our best to bring it to you and keep the game evolving, card by card. 🃏


❤️ Stay close to Us ❤️

【𝙳𝙸𝚂𝙲𝙾𝚁𝙳】💬 https://discord.gg/UytR7dgwtx .
【𝙵𝙰𝙲𝙴𝙱𝙾𝙾𝙺】📰 https://www.facebook.com/acramdigital .
【X】🦾 https://x.com/acramdigital .
【𝚂𝚃𝙴𝙰𝙼】🕹️ https://store.steampowered.com/dev/Acram/ .
【𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚃𝚄𝙱𝙴】🎞️ https://www.youtube.com/@acramdigital6748 .
【𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼】📷 https://www.instagram.com/acramdigital/ .

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2924581
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2924582
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link