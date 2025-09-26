Catching crayfish with a crayfish trap

Information boards about the old church

Player abilities will be improved after visiting the bathhouse

Humidity inside the player's house

Water texture has been changed for Low and Medium graphics settings

Reduced the angle of the fishing rod when fighting a fish

Added head inertia effects when operating various vehicles

Catching crayfish with a crayfish trap

A crayfish trap can be found at the campsite on the shore of Pastor's Lake. It's designed for catching crayfish in this lake.

To begin fishing, place live bait—a previously caught carp or perch—inside the cage. When the live bait appears inside the crayfish trap, the device is ready for fishing.

Place the crayfish trap in the lake, completely submerging the cage. Your catch will depend on your chosen location, so look for the best catch spot. Crayfish typically live in burrows near the shore, under old snags, dead trees, and in shallow water.

You can also use a motorboat to transport your crayfish trap to remote parts of the lake. When you enter boat control mode, all items you're carrying will be secured inside the boat. Keep an eye on this, and if any items fall into the water during loading, retrieve them if they float.

Caught crayfish can be sold at the market along with other fish.

An achievement has been added for catching a crayfish for the first time.

Information boards about the old church

In preparation for the first story mission, information boards detailing the church's history were installed. You can view them either at the church itself on the hill, or at the first exit leading up to the road.

Player stats changes after visiting the bathhouse

Now, after visiting the bathhouse, the player receives a temporary increase to running speed of +30%, in addition to the existing bonus to the amount of HP.

Humidity inside the player's house

Microclimate monitoring has been implemented for the player's home. If the room remains unheated for a long time, it becomes damp and harbors dangerous microorganisms. To combat this, the room must be heated periodically; otherwise, the player may begin coughing and suffer -1 HP damage every few seconds.

Water texture has been changed for Low and Medium graphics settings

Due to the water being too dark and reflections being disabled in Low and Medium graphics settings, the water texture has been replaced with a lighter one for these scenarios.

Reduced the angle of the fishing rod when fighting a fish

To achieve a more natural behaviour of the rod, the bending angle under load has been reduced.

Added head inertia effects when operating various vehicles

During sudden acceleration, braking, and sharp turns, the player's head moves slightly.