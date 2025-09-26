- Changed the time required for direction changes in Quick Escape. (0.0 seconds → 0.075 seconds)

- Added the phrase "Friends'" to the descriptions of Adhesive Plaster, Markhor's Ointment, Dugong's Holy Water, and Antidote.

- Added the effect "Restores 30% of Friends' Guts" when manually using Yellow Crystal.

- Changed the appearance of Friends' HP gauge.

- Visualized the remaining amount of Friends' Guts through changes in the HP gauge frame.

- Adjusted the size of Cellien's HP gauge.

- Changed the rendering of Cellien's HP gauge from World Space to Screen Space Overlay.

- Changed the color of the difference when Cellien's Impact Durability gauge decreases to a light red.

- Changed Cellien's Wild Release gauge to black and its background color to white.

- Modified Cellien's projectiles so that collision detection with a Friend is only active at the moment of dealing damage (excluding big blocks for "Akula" and "BigDog").

- Fixed a bug where the "Paper Plane," "Ibis Song," and "Voice Mimicry" icons for some boss Cellien were not displayed in their correct positions.

- Fixed a bug where Friends riding the platforms of "Snow tower" or "Imperatrix mundi" would remain in midair after the platform disappears.

- Adjusted the attack movement for "Debris," "Amoeba," "Ceratium tripos," "Ambigolimax valentianus," "Scorpiones," "Scorpiones magnus," "Daphnia pulex," "Birdlien," "Clione limacina," and "Dunkleosteus telleri" to minimize retreat distance and frequency.

- Changed the approach condition distance for "Ambigolimax valentianus." (1m or more → 2m or more)

- Fixed a bug where the red iron ball of "Scorpiones magnus" would appear at incorrect timings.

- Adjusted the animation and attack hitbox of the spinning attack for "Daphnia pulex."

- Improved the hit accuracy of the biting attack for "Clione limacina."

- Increased the lock-on rotation speed during the jump attack for "Tyrannosaurus rex."

- Modified the movement during the jump attack for "Tyrannosaurus rex" to reduce movement speed, with speed further halved when the target is inside the alignment reference point.

- Changed the map chip size for "BigDog." (L → XL)

- Fixed an issue so that the Impact Durability of the final form of "BigDog" is reflected in the gauge.