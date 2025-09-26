Hey Pinball Fans!



We’re back with another hot fix, packed with bug fixes, UI improvements, and some brand-new features to keep things exciting. Thanks as always for your feedback. It helps us a lot in tracking down issues quickly and shaping new content.

Let’s start with the fixes. We’ve gone through your reports and polished several areas of the game:

Improved Controller support (Steam Input only) : Legacy controllers (Xbox 360, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Pro) use the large rumble motor correctly as before. Xbox One controllers now use the rear haptic trigger motors. Steam Controller and Steam Deck now properly use haptics.

Fixed the up/down movement in Photo Mode on Steam Input, allowing you to zoom in closer on the table.

Fixed an issue where the scroll reel could spin endlessly.

Improved sound positioning for video games. The audio no longer incorrectly plays from the pinball machine.

Improved menu accessibility by further increasing the size of the navigation bar .

News and Info menus have been merged into a new section called Home . The History and Credits parts of Info have been split off into their own dedicated spaces.

Optimized the Tables menu with larger buttons for better usability on smaller screens and touchpads. This is the first step, more menus will be updated with bigger buttons soon.

Of course, an update wouldn’t be complete without something new to explore. This time we’re bringing you two brand-new submenus:

Tournaments → Wizards

Ready for a new challenge? This submenu lets you track who’s delivering the best overall performance across tournaments. You’ll earn points based on your tournament placement, which determine your rank. Each month, the leaderboard resets, giving you a fresh chance to climb to the top.

(Note: This is not the final version. Pagination and displaying your own score are still in progress.)



Quests → Leaderboard

We’re also laying the groundwork for quest competition with this new submenu. For now, it’s visible but not yet functional. Stay tuned as we continue development.

We’re always working to make Zaccaria Pinball better, more fun, and more competitive. We hope you enjoy these fixes and the first steps toward new leaderboards. Please keep sharing your feedback, it really helps us bring you the best possible experience.

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team