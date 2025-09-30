 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20143035 Edited 30 September 2025 – 13:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Youkoso!

Another update, bringing those fixes to PC:

FIXED

  • Fixed an issue where the Easter Swamps Region was not marked as liberated on the map after completion.
  • Fixed an issue where the Mountain Region was incorrectly shown as liberated after liberating the Iwasaki Region.

For the purpose of completeness, these changes for the consoles:

CHANGED


ALL CONSOLES
  • Improved game stability for fast travel.
  • Improved stability during season transitions.
  • Optimized Virtual Texture Pool usage to enhance stability.
  • Made adjustments across various areas of the game world to further improve stability.


PLAYSTATION 5 ONLY
  • Improved stability by adjusting Mesh Distance Fields and Mesh Distance Shadows.
  • Added virtual keyboard input locales (e.g. Japanese characters).











