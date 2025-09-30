Youkoso!
Another update, bringing those fixes to PC:
FIXED
- Fixed an issue where the Easter Swamps Region was not marked as liberated on the map after completion.
- Fixed an issue where the Mountain Region was incorrectly shown as liberated after liberating the Iwasaki Region.
For the purpose of completeness, these changes for the consoles:
CHANGED
ALL CONSOLES
- Improved game stability for fast travel.
- Improved stability during season transitions.
- Optimized Virtual Texture Pool usage to enhance stability.
- Made adjustments across various areas of the game world to further improve stability.
PLAYSTATION 5 ONLY
- Improved stability by adjusting Mesh Distance Fields and Mesh Distance Shadows.
- Added virtual keyboard input locales (e.g. Japanese characters).
Changed files in this update