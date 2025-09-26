Added weapon info to the target range.



Added enemy factions attacking each other.



Updated the reputation screen to show the relationship toward the player.



Added A new faction.



Added Rocket Launchers and ammo.



Added difficulty setting when starting a new game.



Added character selection when starting a new game.



Added loadout selection when starting a new game.



Added new town guards.



Fixed grenade explosions low damage amount.



Fixed a soft lock that can happen when repairing or fuelling a vehicle.



Fixed Ne-5 Auto fire not working.



Fixed the sometimes locked gate on the Zombie experiment quest.



