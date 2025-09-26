Added
- Added weapon info to the target range.
- Added enemy factions attacking each other.
- Updated the reputation screen to show the relationship toward the player.
- Added A new faction.
- Added Rocket Launchers and ammo.
- Added difficulty setting when starting a new game.
- Added character selection when starting a new game.
- Added loadout selection when starting a new game.
- Added new town guards.
Fixed
- Fixed grenade explosions low damage amount.
- Fixed a soft lock that can happen when repairing or fuelling a vehicle.
- Fixed Ne-5 Auto fire not working.
- Fixed the sometimes locked gate on the Zombie experiment quest.
