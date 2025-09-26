 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20143015 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update adds a new game start procedure. You can now select a difficulty level, choose a character and choose a loadout. This is only available when starting a new game for the first time. I also added rocket launchers and factions will now fight each other if they come into contact. There is also a new faction wandering the wasteland. The reputaion screen has been updated to show the various factions to player relationship status. The town guards have also been updated.

Added
  • Added weapon info to the target range.
  • Added enemy factions attacking each other.
  • Updated the reputation screen to show the relationship toward the player.
  • Added A new faction.
  • Added Rocket Launchers and ammo.
  • Added difficulty setting when starting a new game.
  • Added character selection when starting a new game.
  • Added loadout selection when starting a new game.
  • Added new town guards.

Fixed
  • Fixed grenade explosions low damage amount.
  • Fixed a soft lock that can happen when repairing or fuelling a vehicle.
  • Fixed Ne-5 Auto fire not working.
  • Fixed the sometimes locked gate on the Zombie experiment quest.

Changed files in this update

