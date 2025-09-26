Hello Heroes! We have exciting news to share: Blade & Soul Heroes has reached 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has received Steam Deck Compatibility verification! As a thank you to all of our players for your support, we will be adding gifts to everyone’s account today after maintenance.

We also have been listening to feedback on the game’s difficulty, especially in later chapters. We are currently monitoring very closely and will adjust difficulty with next scheduled maintenance. Until then, we've also decided to give out a Growth Support Package to help players with faster growth. Please see below for a full list of items that will be delivered to your in-game mail after today’s maintenance.



1 Million Google Download Reward:

10,000 Divine Gems Reward valid until 10/26 7:40AM PDT (1 month)



Special Growth Support:

Request Scroll (7-day) x20

Boss Trial (Solo) Nameplate (7-day) x5

Exquisite Guardian Elixir x10 Reward valid until 10/26 7:40AM PDT (1 month)



We will continue to update you on future changes related to feedback. Until then, join the celebration and spread the word!