Hello everyone!

Huge thanks to all of you who supported Lord Ambermaze at launch, shared your comments and reviews, and reported bugs. Thanks to you, we’ve got more work to do — and we’ve prepared our very first big bugfix update.

Update the game, play, and don’t forget to leave a review if you haven’t yet!

Here’s what we fixed:

Bug where the Mushroom Minion during the Lava Kraken boss fight stopped reacting to sword hits and didn’t spawn lava tiles.

Bug where buying Fried Chicken at Blu’s shop didn’t restore HP.

Bug where the game froze when a mob appeared during the Robo-Beetle boss fight.

Bug where the bottom border of some rooms was cut off on the minimap.

Bug where controls froze during the Lord boss fight when stone walls reappeared.

Bug where using the “Piercing Shot” perk on spiked balls caused the game to freeze.

Bug where certain modifier statues became inactive too early.

Bug where Robo-Beetle’s minions didn’t disappear after his death.

Bug where a Robo-Beetle minion could become invulnerable if a stalactite fell on it.

Bug where the Rufa statue granting +2 to shots didn’t work.

Bug that prevented players from receiving the final achievements!

Fixed blocker when buying mana from Blu.

Fixed multiple texture bugs.



Text and localization fixes:

Fixed incorrect intro credits starting in the wrong languages.

Fixed incorrect description of the Vampirism Potion in English.

Fixed incorrect description of Zeus’s Ring in French.

Fixed incorrect description of the Wind Gust Potion in German.

Fixed broken dialogues with Diggeria.

Fixed numerous typos in cutscenes and dialogues.

Fixed numerous typos in Rufa’s statue and artifact descriptions.



Gameplay improvements:

Reworked the final boss and his wave patterns.

Adjusted the logic in trials where you must attack only with a sword — using the shield is no longer counted as a failure, since it’s defensive, not offensive.



And one more thing: Rufa has lost her levitation powers and no longer floats in the middle of a chasm in some of the colored puzzle rooms.

With love,

The Lord Ambermaze Team



