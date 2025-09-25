This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There is still work to do, but the build is stable enough to test and play. Will share more tomorrow in a blogpost.



Bugfixes:

- Fixed routes UI not being updated when cyclic option was changed

- Fixed the first time the depot is bought, the background is kept green

- Fixed the bus boom price tooltip showing a price increase

- Fixed Japan achievement calculating cities needed wrong in the statistics UI

- Fixed indirect passengers not boarding multi-stop vehicles while 2-point vehicles can board them

- Fixed roads and rails being cheaper with lower map graphical settings

Changes:

- Increased hub manager tax from 20% to 40%

- Made unlocked vehicles stay unlocked

- Made vehicles balance in stats to be a 4 months average

- Changed a bit how nested UI and tooltips work

- Optimized fireworks drawing

- Optimized road and rail drawing

- Optimized update and draw loops in general

- Optimized list tabs with large amounts of items

- Optimized new month performance

- Improved AI companies vehicles choice making

Additions:

- Added mass edit features in the UI

- Added more hub manager options

- Added a fireworks option in the settings

- Added a cruise ship music volume in the settings

- Added an instant tooltip lock option in settings

- Added a Discovery mode lose condition tooltip

- Added a Discovery mode tutorial

- Added a random start option when starting a new game

- Added a country start option when starting a new Discovery game

- Added some settings tooltips

- Added company shares systems

- Added restart game button in the main menu

- Added last company setup in new game history

- Added vehicle ticket price tooltip

- Added vehicle fuel price tooltip

- Added efficiency tab in the routes list

- Added company shares logic

- Added company dividends payout