There is still work to do, but the build is stable enough to test and play. Will share more tomorrow in a blogpost.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed routes UI not being updated when cyclic option was changed
- Fixed the first time the depot is bought, the background is kept green
- Fixed the bus boom price tooltip showing a price increase
- Fixed Japan achievement calculating cities needed wrong in the statistics UI
- Fixed indirect passengers not boarding multi-stop vehicles while 2-point vehicles can board them
- Fixed roads and rails being cheaper with lower map graphical settings
Changes:
- Increased hub manager tax from 20% to 40%
- Made unlocked vehicles stay unlocked
- Made vehicles balance in stats to be a 4 months average
- Changed a bit how nested UI and tooltips work
- Optimized fireworks drawing
- Optimized road and rail drawing
- Optimized update and draw loops in general
- Optimized list tabs with large amounts of items
- Optimized new month performance
- Improved AI companies vehicles choice making
Additions:
- Added mass edit features in the UI
- Added more hub manager options
- Added a fireworks option in the settings
- Added a cruise ship music volume in the settings
- Added an instant tooltip lock option in settings
- Added a Discovery mode lose condition tooltip
- Added a Discovery mode tutorial
- Added a random start option when starting a new game
- Added a country start option when starting a new Discovery game
- Added some settings tooltips
- Added company shares systems
- Added restart game button in the main menu
- Added last company setup in new game history
- Added vehicle ticket price tooltip
- Added vehicle fuel price tooltip
- Added efficiency tab in the routes list
- Added company shares logic
- Added company dividends payout
Changed depots in preview branch