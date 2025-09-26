OGD Update v0.6.9

The One Guard Dynasty Steps Out in Style



The world of Plains of Pain keeps evolving, and now it's time for the One Guard Dynasty to make their move.





In this update, we’ve introduced brand new 3D models for all OGD units, giving the faction a sharper, more commanding presence across the wasteland. Now clad in futuristic black and gold suits, OGD forces finally stand out visually as the elite enforcers they’re meant to be.



You’ll recognize them instantly — and feel that pressure when they arrive.

What’s New in 0.6.9

New 3D models for all OGD faction units

All OGD soldiers have received a complete visual redesign. Their new black and gold armor makes them instantly recognizable on the battlefield and reinforces their reputation for power, wealth, and precision.





New 3D models for Dustborns traders and avatars

Many Dustborns traders now feature updated 3D models and fresh avatar portraits. These characters now better reflect their stories and roles in the world.





New 3D models for trader robots

We’ve also reworked the robotic traders to improve their design and give them stronger personality and visual variety.



Minor fixes

A few small polish passes under the hood to keep the world stable and immersive.

What’s Next

Next, we’re working on a focused Quality of Life update.



It will include several important improvements based on things we’ve seen reported often. Around half of the changes will be directly based on feedback we’ve gathered from the community over the past two months.



We’ll also continue fixing bugs and improving other systems across the game.



From the Dev Team