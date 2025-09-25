You can now customize the background shape of the text. You can choose either the default square shape or the ellipse shape.
Added a horizontal "two-color" style for sleeves.
Added two more coaches.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Update Notes for 26th September, 2025
