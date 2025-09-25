 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20142836 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now customize the background shape of the text. You can choose either the default square shape or the ellipse shape.



Added a horizontal "two-color" style for sleeves.

Added two more coaches.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
