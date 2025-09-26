 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20142759 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SYSTEM

  • - Fixed an issue where the match state wouldn’t display if the host left the game.

  • - Fixed a bug where selected cosmetics from the inventory were not displaying correctly.

  • - Fixed a bug in the Tutorial map where players could select multiple characters at the same time.

  • - Visually updated the SoulPit curse zone to clearly indicate which side will be cursed.

  • - Fixed an issue where pressing the Tab key would focus the chat, preventing player movement.

  • - Fixed a bug where new items were not sorted correctly in the inventory.

  • - Fixed an issue where player names disappeared from the HUD.

  • - Fixed a bug where the in-game score wasn’t updating properly.

  • - Tutorial dummy attacks are now blockable.

  • - Fixed an issue where the server disconnection widget could not be closed during a match.

  • - Fixed a bug where players could move while the in-game menu was open.

  • - Adjusted character capsule slope tolerance to prevent players from standing on the edges of volumetric damage zones.

  • - Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck on bridge collisions.

  • - Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in mid-air.

  • - Trap Stone deals %50 less damage.

  • - Fixed a localized text issue on the nickname selection screen.

  • - Added in-game options to enable/disable chat.

  • - Added in-game options to change chat position.

  • - Shield Dashing your opponent to the walls dealing less damage.

VISUAL

  • - Goblin’s damage zone now shows the status effect on the character.

  • - Rarity texts in the info panel are now color-coded based on their rarity.

  • - Fixed an issue where the "Match request sent" notification overlapped with other notification text.

  • - Fixed a bug where accessories did not show up in-game.

  • - Fixed a bug where costume effects were not displaying.

  • - Polished character health bar visuals.

  • - Polished character class and gender selection buttons.

