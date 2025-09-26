SYSTEM
- Fixed an issue where the match state wouldn’t display if the host left the game.
- Fixed a bug where selected cosmetics from the inventory were not displaying correctly.
- Fixed a bug in the Tutorial map where players could select multiple characters at the same time.
- Visually updated the SoulPit curse zone to clearly indicate which side will be cursed.
- Fixed an issue where pressing the Tab key would focus the chat, preventing player movement.
- Fixed a bug where new items were not sorted correctly in the inventory.
- Fixed an issue where player names disappeared from the HUD.
- Fixed a bug where the in-game score wasn’t updating properly.
- Tutorial dummy attacks are now blockable.
- Fixed an issue where the server disconnection widget could not be closed during a match.
- Fixed a bug where players could move while the in-game menu was open.
- Adjusted character capsule slope tolerance to prevent players from standing on the edges of volumetric damage zones.
- Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck on bridge collisions.
- Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in mid-air.
- Trap Stone deals %50 less damage.
- Fixed a localized text issue on the nickname selection screen.
- Added in-game options to enable/disable chat.
- Added in-game options to change chat position.
- Shield Dashing your opponent to the walls dealing less damage.
VISUAL
- Goblin’s damage zone now shows the status effect on the character.
- Rarity texts in the info panel are now color-coded based on their rarity.
- Fixed an issue where the "Match request sent" notification overlapped with other notification text.
- Fixed a bug where accessories did not show up in-game.
- Fixed a bug where costume effects were not displaying.
- Polished character health bar visuals.
- Polished character class and gender selection buttons.
