SYSTEM

- Fixed an issue where the match state wouldn’t display if the host left the game.

- Fixed a bug where selected cosmetics from the inventory were not displaying correctly.

- Fixed a bug in the Tutorial map where players could select multiple characters at the same time.

- Visually updated the SoulPit curse zone to clearly indicate which side will be cursed.

- Fixed an issue where pressing the Tab key would focus the chat, preventing player movement.

- Fixed a bug where new items were not sorted correctly in the inventory.

- Fixed an issue where player names disappeared from the HUD.

- Fixed a bug where the in-game score wasn’t updating properly.

- Tutorial dummy attacks are now blockable.

- Fixed an issue where the server disconnection widget could not be closed during a match.

- Fixed a bug where players could move while the in-game menu was open.

- Adjusted character capsule slope tolerance to prevent players from standing on the edges of volumetric damage zones.

- Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck on bridge collisions.

- Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in mid-air.

- Trap Stone deals %50 less damage.

- Fixed a localized text issue on the nickname selection screen.

- Added in-game options to enable/disable chat.

- Added in-game options to change chat position.