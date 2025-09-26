v5.1.1.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Fixed an issue where Ellie could get stuck in walls in the Starlit Cave puzzle zone using specific methods.
Increased the amount and probability of currency obtained from Gold Coin Pouch, Luna Coin Pouch, and Ritoring’s Gift.
Lowered the price of Ritoring’s Furniture Basket available for purchase or exchange from Rex.
Reduced the number of ingredients required when crafting furniture.
Scenario
Fixed an issue where a time-freeze bug could occur in certain sections of the Prologue.
Act 2: Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when using Thundershower Potion during the “Doll Wetted by Tears” quest.
Act 3: Fixed an issue where the game could not progress if the inventory was full when picking up the Splendid Feather during the “Star of Wisteria” quest.
UI
Fixed an issue where candies without recipes were being registered to Favorites when accepting Deliver Quests.
Known Major Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update