Reduced the number of ingredients required when crafting furniture.

Lowered the price of Ritoring’s Furniture Basket available for purchase or exchange from Rex.

Increased the amount and probability of currency obtained from Gold Coin Pouch, Luna Coin Pouch, and Ritoring’s Gift.

Fixed an issue where Ellie could get stuck in walls in the Starlit Cave puzzle zone using specific methods.

Act 3: Fixed an issue where the game could not progress if the inventory was full when picking up the Splendid Feather during the “Star of Wisteria” quest.

Act 2: Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when using Thundershower Potion during the “Doll Wetted by Tears” quest.

Fixed an issue where a time-freeze bug could occur in certain sections of the Prologue.

Fixed an issue where candies without recipes were being registered to Favorites when accepting Deliver Quests.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)