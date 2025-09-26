General

Added new Throwing mechanic (hold the throw button to launch an item or monster farther).





Added new opportunities to gain reputation experience points when completing missions, hatching a monster, winning a race or a battle dance, giving a monster up for adoption, and gaining gacha.



Increased the rate of new customer arrivals in late game.



Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue with players holding items over their heads while crouching in multiplayer.



Fixed hat issues for the Vespera Monster.



Fixed Door Furniture not reverting to its normal material color in multiplayer.



Fixed broken Monster Happiness missions that were unlocking before the monster was actually happy.



Added a security message when attempting (and failing) to join a multiplayer session with players using a different version of Monster Care Simulator.



Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.



Hello everyone!Update 1.0.4 is here, with a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother as always.✨ Hey…If you had fun playing, dropping us a little review on Steam would help a ton, and seriously brighten our day. 💖