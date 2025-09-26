Update 1.0.4 is here, with a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother as always.
General
- Added new Throwing mechanic (hold the throw button to launch an item or monster farther).
- Added new opportunities to gain reputation experience points when completing missions, hatching a monster, winning a race or a battle dance, giving a monster up for adoption, and gaining gacha.
- Increased the rate of new customer arrivals in late game.
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue with players holding items over their heads while crouching in multiplayer.
- Fixed hat issues for the Vespera Monster.
- Fixed Door Furniture not reverting to its normal material color in multiplayer.
- Fixed broken Monster Happiness missions that were unlocking before the monster was actually happy.
- Added a security message when attempting (and failing) to join a multiplayer session with players using a different version of Monster Care Simulator.
- Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
