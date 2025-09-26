 Skip to content
26 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Update 1.0.4 is here, with a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother as always.

General

  • Added new Throwing mechanic (hold the throw button to launch an item or monster farther).

  • Added new opportunities to gain reputation experience points when completing missions, hatching a monster, winning a race or a battle dance, giving a monster up for adoption, and gaining gacha.
  • Increased the rate of new customer arrivals in late game.

Fixed Issues

  • Fixed an issue with players holding items over their heads while crouching in multiplayer.
  • Fixed hat issues for the Vespera Monster.
  • Fixed Door Furniture not reverting to its normal material color in multiplayer.
  • Fixed broken Monster Happiness missions that were unlocking before the monster was actually happy.
  • Added a security message when attempting (and failing) to join a multiplayer session with players using a different version of Monster Care Simulator.
  • Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.


✨ Hey…
If you had fun playing, dropping us a little review on Steam would help a ton, and seriously brighten our day. 💖

Changed files in this update

