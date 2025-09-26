Travelers!
Another update fixing various issues you’ve encountered in Cronos: The New Dawn is now ready for download!
Please update your game to version 326654 to enjoy an improved experience in our survival horror game.
In this new patch, we’ve focused on removing critical issues and blockers reported by players, improving optimization, adding several quality-of-life enhancements, and fixing a long list of minor issues.
Let our work continue!
You can find the full patch notes below:
📌 PATCHNOTES
You can check game version in main menu:
PC/Steam ver. "326654"
📒 Critical Issues Fixed
- Fixed an issue where gates might not open after finishing the cemetery encounter and enabling the generator;
- Fixed an issue where NG+ Hard mode would not unlock Chimera skin;
- Fixed an issue where rerouter nails didn’t unload and caused issues with audio;
- Fixed an issue where rerouter nails might disappear after loading a game;
- Fixed an issue where player could walk through under a closed barricade on the road to church;
- Fixed an issue where after Eliza bossfight player could get stuck unable to attack and walking backwards;
- Fixed an issue where biomass would not display any vfx when being burned after loading a save;
- Fixed an unexpected crash when shooting a nail out of rerouter;
- Fixed an unexpected crash on player’s movement;
- Fixed an issue where dialogue between Zybert and Eliza was not hearable next to a phone booth;
- Fixed an issue where Chubby Doppel can despawn in front of players eyes in Factory Zone when coming back to the area after acquiring gravity boots;
- Fixed an issue where brothers cutscene might crash unexpectedly;
- Fixed an issue where cats animation could glitch during movement;
- Fixed an issue where uncharged regenerative barrels might appear as regular barrels from afar;
- Fixed an issue where it was possible for doppelgangers to not spot player in scripted sequences causing them to wander aimlessly;
- Fixed an issue where loading a save at centipede nest would cause optional chubby to spawn even if he was defeated previously;
- Fixed an issue where if optional chubby encounter was skipped then later on he wouldn’t play the scripted sequence of breaking a pillar;
- Fixed an issue where player might’ve got stuck on gravity platforms in Factory Zone;
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly opening interactions requiring items caused the interaction icon to disappear;
- Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly displayed during one of the optional dialogues with Warden;
- Fixed an issue where doppelganger might get stuck in tentacles and not absorb dead bodies;
- Fixed an issue where doppelganger would stop seeing the player even if it had a clear line of sight.
📒Minor Issues Fixed
- Fixed an issue where some languages had unwanted characters at the end of splash screen text;
- Fixed an issue where multiple audio event would play at once when loading a save game after Hidden Facility Bossfight;
- Fixed an issue where some languages had formatting issues in soul descriptions in database;
- Fixed multiple places where player could get stuck when using stomp;
- Fixed clipping issues with warden’s cape;
- Fixed an issue where in pathfinder carrying sequence, blocked weapon switch icon would not appear;
- Fixed an issue where chubby doppel could get stuck on certain objects;
- Fixed an issue where characters could glitch for a couple of frames during cutscenes;
- Fixed an issue where explosive barrels would not cause blood splashes from enemies;
- Fixed an issue where a couple of frames of gameplay camera would be visible during the Pod cutscene;
- Fixed an issue where enemies standing up after being knocked down would happen to fast;
- Fixed an issue with textures on enemy scanner weapon attachment;
- Fixed an issue where sitting enemies would stand on bed when standing up;
- Fixed an issue where skipping the first cutscene would cause the audio events to play in the background;
- Fixed an issue where fears could start spinning around and get stuck;
- Fixed an issue where objective would not update when entering church main square;
- Fixed an issue where beacons wouldn’t light up in church zone;
- Fixed an issue that could cause player to get stuck after petting cats in the cat hub;
- Fixed an issue where enemy might shake when walking out of biomass spawner;
- Fixed an issue that enemy could glide away from the player if it performed unreacheable behaviour;
- Fixed an issue where church puzzle statues wouldn’t be highlighted;
- Improved on traveler model in centipede nest that looked very low poly;
- Fixed an issue where cat could have their heads wiggle;
- Fixed an issue where hint ribbons would detach from anomaly objects;
- Fixed an issue where doppelganger might get stuck if trying to perform merge with a body on a different floor;
- Fixed an issue that could cause camera clipping if player received damage when petting a cat;
- Fixed inconsistent audio events in menus;
- Fixed an issue where enemy scanner would shine red light during cutscenes;
- Fixed an issue where soul perks would remain on weapon slot UI even after the weapon was unequipped;
- Fixed multiple camera clipping spots;
- Fixed multiple issues with localization;
- Fixed multiple places where player could get stuck.
📒 Optimization
- Improved performance spikes when stomping on biomass;
- Improved performance spikes when stomping on enemies;
- Improved RT Performance;
- Improved performance spikes on streaming;
- Improved memory usage;
- Multiple overall GPU and CPU performance improvements.
📒 Quality of Life improvements
- Added sorting to travelog tab in database;
- Fixed an issue where a note with Isolation Zone Code would not loose highlight line after interacting with it;
- Cats collected during previous playthrough remain in database when starting NG+.
📒 Linux specific
- Fixed an issue where linux version had problems with enabling HDR.
SUCH IS OUR CALLING! 🫡
