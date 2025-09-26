 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20142598 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Player movement in situations where you can run around in third person have been given the automatic ability to instantly stop upon, well, not touching a WASD key anymore.

The issue of needing to hold a mouse button down for camera movement is still there, it might be tied to the 'set input mode' node but I kind of need to use it. Hmmm.. Ah, unreal engine 5, you're so silly.

Also the stealth game has WIP enemies that randomly wander and will follow you, but, the game is technically unable to be lost for now.

I won't make it possible for the player to lose if the enemy ai never stops chasing, that'd be unfair.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2371681
