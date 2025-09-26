Player movement in situations where you can run around in third person have been given the automatic ability to instantly stop upon, well, not touching a WASD key anymore.



The issue of needing to hold a mouse button down for camera movement is still there, it might be tied to the 'set input mode' node but I kind of need to use it. Hmmm.. Ah, unreal engine 5, you're so silly.



Also the stealth game has WIP enemies that randomly wander and will follow you, but, the game is technically unable to be lost for now.



I won't make it possible for the player to lose if the enemy ai never stops chasing, that'd be unfair.