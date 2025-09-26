It's already been 4 days since the launch of LHEA and the feedback has been extremely positive!
Here are a few things we prioritized in this first minor update:
- Added volume sliders for music & sound effects volume adjustments
- Added a 'Duel speed' setting (Slow or fast) for more experienced players that want to transcend the In-between quicker
- Fixed a bug where a realm couldn't be sealed. In addition to fixing this bug, we also made the 'Return to Earth' button available at all times, and not just when your essence is below 30%.
That's it for now! We will keep an eye out for any feedback about the game to keep improving it.
If you notice any bugs or issues, you can enter a ticker here: https://soulfuelgames.freshdesk.com/support/home
May the stars align in your favor!
Jo @ Soul Fuel Games
Changed files in this update