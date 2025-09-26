Hello my friends!
A new patch is live, here what includes:
- fixes for Uroboro Stone Time freeze interactions not showing
- Climbing interaction improvements and fixes
- Other Minor bug fixes
Have fun! and if you have other feedback on what features you would like to see let us know!
Also, we're working on:
- Camera Mode
- New upcoming DLC
- New unlockable items and weapons
Patch Update 1.05
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3499551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update