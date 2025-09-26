 Skip to content
26 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello my friends!

A new patch is live, here what includes:

- fixes for Uroboro Stone Time freeze interactions not showing

- Climbing interaction improvements and fixes

- Other Minor bug fixes


Have fun! and if you have other feedback on what features you would like to see let us know!



Also, we're working on:

- Camera Mode
- New upcoming DLC
- New unlockable items and weapons

