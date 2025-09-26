Lost In The Open - Early Access is Here!

After years of development and countless iterations, Lost In The Open has entered Early Access on Steam!

Step into a gritty, low-fantasy world where you, King Nrvesk, barely survive an assassination attempt. Now wounded and pursued across no-man’s land, you must recover and lead your companions through ambushes, blockades, and uncertain situations. What marks victory is not perfection, but survival.

All of us at Black Voyage Games and Whisper Games are incredibly excited to share the game with you.

What Awaits You in Early Access

Lost In The Open is a roguelike tactical RPG that blends strategic overworld exploration with gritty, positional combat. Here’s what you’ll find in the Early Access build:

Act 1 features

5 factions with 20 unit types (most are recruitable).

3 zones, 3 biomes and a wide variety of terrains.

60+ combat maps

hundreds of unique events to discover.

hundreds of unique abilities, items, leadership tactics, leadership insights, perks, etc.

language support for English and Simplified Chinese!

... and 6 boss encounters.

It is highly likely that we will increase the price throughout Early Access and when the game is fully released. The reason for this is that we are planning to add a ton of content to the game.

This will not affect any player who has purchased the game in Early Access; everything that comes after Early Access release is additional content for those who buy it now. This is in addition to the 10% discount for the first two weeks of launch.

What’s Next

Early Access features a fully playable Act 1, but we want to build a lot more. Our plan is to add

Act 2: Mardrot, The Barren Mountains and Act 3: Degrecao, The Tainted Swamplands. These are huge content additions with new biomes and zones, events, factions, items, abilities, etc. Most content will come together with these milestones.

Expanded systems in all aspects, combat, exploration and progression. ( More details on this later. )

Refined UI and quality-of-life features based on your feedback.

Your feedback will have a great impact on development. Please consider giving your thoughts and feedback on the game in the Steam forums or on Discord to help us make Lost In The Open the best possible TRPG that it can be.

Early Access Roadmap

We will soon be sharing our Early Access Roadmap. It will explain all the planned features we want to add to the game during Early Access, and put it into a concrete timeline.

Stay tuned...

Finally, Thank You

Lost In The Open has been in the making since 2021. Our team is small, formally based in Stockholm, Sweden, but largely dispersed across the globe. We have poured our passion into this game and a lot of coffee into our mouths to build Lost In The Open. Now we want to bring this game home together with all the players who join us in early access.

Thank you for following and supporting the game. See you in Temcao!

Lost In The Open is available now in Early Access!



Warmly,

Black Voyage Games