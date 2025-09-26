The static meshes of the basement are no more! Instead, you now get a skybox which is a basement! I will be making it look more like one once I create all the original assets. But now this should help with potential FPS issues, as a skybox is just one giant image.
Lighting should also improve a lot because there's nothing blocking it anymore.
If things seem disproportionate, don't worry about it very much...
Skyboxes?!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit Depot 2291661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update