26 September 2025 Build 20142502 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The static meshes of the basement are no more! Instead, you now get a skybox which is a basement! I will be making it look more like one once I create all the original assets. But now this should help with potential FPS issues, as a skybox is just one giant image.

Lighting should also improve a lot because there's nothing blocking it anymore.
If things seem disproportionate, don't worry about it very much...

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2291661
  • Loading history…
