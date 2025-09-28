 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20142413 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Community,

After the last major update was relatively bug-free, we would like to correct the last minor issues with today's update and also implement a major community request.


Attribute Indicators on Items

A major community request was a visual indicator of how well attributes have been rolled. Perfect values ​​on attributes on items are now marked as a white dot, and almost perfect attributes as a gray dot.

League Tokens (temporary until the new league system)

Since the new league system will not be implemented until version 0.8.0, it will be possible to collect tokens in some league battles until then. League fights will be rewarded with tokens at random.

This will be completely reworked once the new league system is implemented with the next major update.

Complete Changes 

  • item stats perfect (white) nearly perfect (grey) roll indicators

  • intermediate solution to occasionally add league tokens as league fight rewards

  • ad-hoc room locks in adventure editor

  • improved auction house completed UI

  • fixed adventure top list

  • fixed opening screen in replays


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1782481
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1782482
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link