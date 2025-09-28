Dear Community,

After the last major update was relatively bug-free, we would like to correct the last minor issues with today's update and also implement a major community request.





Attribute Indicators on Items

A major community request was a visual indicator of how well attributes have been rolled. Perfect values ​​on attributes on items are now marked as a white dot, and almost perfect attributes as a gray dot.

League Tokens (temporary until the new league system)

Since the new league system will not be implemented until version 0.8.0, it will be possible to collect tokens in some league battles until then. League fights will be rewarded with tokens at random.

This will be completely reworked once the new league system is implemented with the next major update.

Complete Changes

item stats perfect (white) nearly perfect (grey) roll indicators

intermediate solution to occasionally add league tokens as league fight rewards

ad-hoc room locks in adventure editor

improved auction house completed UI

fixed adventure top list

fixed opening screen in replays



